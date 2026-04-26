16 Target Mother's Day Gifts That Make Any Kitchen Feel Luxe (All Under $40)
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Shopping for Mother's Day can be difficult when you feel like Mom doesn't have anything on her wish list. (We've all heard the, "I don't need anything!" remark when it comes to gifts.) If you failed to get a last-minute restaurant reservation to that restaurant she's wanted to try, then the mother in your life who loves to cook might just appreciate a few items for the kitchen she didn't know she needed. And they'll feel perfectly curated to her taste.
When you want to celebrate Mom with something fancy but don't want the high price tag to match, don't sleep on Target. This big-box store has countless kitchen and homeware products that give luxury vibes at a lower cost, from a cordless milk frother to a tea kettle that's pretty enough to be a decor piece on its own. We've compiled a list of 16 well-rated, kitchen-centric pieces that will have Mom feeling like her kitchen space is worth a million bucks. But actually, you didn't pay more than $40 for anything on this list (don't worry — your secret's safe with us).
Hamilton Beach food chopper
This food chopper does the hard work for you — no need to break out the knives and cutting boards. You can quickly chop up to three cups of vegetables for anything from fresh salsa to an easy salad. Its compact size makes it easy to store, and the bowl, lid, and blades are all dishwasher safe, so meal prep is a breeze for Mom.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach Stack & Press 3-Cup Food Chopper for $24.99.
Touch-control digital food scale
Digital food scales are necessary for precise measurement when baking or cooking, and Figmint's has a luxury feel with its touch-screen controls and LCD display. It can weigh up to 11 pounds of ingredients at a time and measures in five different units: pounds, grams, ounces, fluid ounces, and milliliters. If your mom loves to bake, she'll definitely want this.
Purchase the Figmint Digital Food Scale for $15.
Gold bar tool set
For the mixologist mom, this bar tool set is as attractive as it is functional. It comes with everything she needs to measure and build the perfect cocktail: a strainer, a bottle opener, jigger, and spoon. And when it's sitting on the bar or kitchen counter, its sleek design blends in as a decor piece.
Purchase the Threshold Metal Bar Tool Set for $35.
Electric milk frother and steamer
Making a fancy coffee beverage at home feels indulgent, but it's even better when you can get that milk warm and frothy easily. This is the gift if your mom likes to start the day with a relaxing latte. This electric milk frother and steamer has four different settings, allowing her to choose between warm or hot froth, thin or thick froth, and even a cold froth option.
Purchase the Willow Kitchen Cordless Electric Milk Frother & Steamer for $31.99.
Sleek ceramic nonstick griddle
A griddle is the perfect way to evenly cook anything from burgers to bacon to fried eggs. Bulky griddles aren't always easy on the eyes, but this modern, sleek-looking ceramic griddle in an oat milk tone looks like it costs a lot more than it does. It's functional and certainly won't be an eyesore in mom's kitchen.
Purchase the bella Ceramic Griddle for $39.99.
Bamboo expandable spice rack
Spices are essential to building flavor, but when they're disorganized in a random drawer or cabinet, they can be hard to find. Mom can keep them easily accessible with this bamboo spice rack, which expands as wide as 14 inches, allowing it to grow along with her spice collection.
Purchase the Brightroom Bamboo Expandable Spice Rack for $25.
Truff Mini Hot Sauce gift set
Grab this for the mom who wants to spice up her life a bit. Truff can be pricey for full bottles, but this mini hot sauce gift set allows her to try three different sauces — Truff Jalapeño Lime Hot Sauce, Truff Original Hot Sauce, and Truff Buffalo Sauce — for essentially the price of one standard bottle.
Purchase the Truff Mini Hot Sauce Variety Pack Gift Set for $14.99.
Oil and vinegar stoneware set, $29.99
Mom can keep her oil and vinegar easily accessible on the kitchen counter with this matching set. The stoneware blocks light, keeping oil fresh longer, and the matching set means that not only is it functional for storage, but its minimalist off-white color also acts as a decor piece.
Purchase the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Stoneware Oil and Vinegar Set for $29.99.
Coated tea kettle
The color pairing here — olive green and gold — means mom will want to leave this tea kettle out on the stove at all times. Whether she is a frequent tea drinker or might just love it for decoration, it deserves a spot in her kitchen. (Just advise her to wash it by hand.)
Purchase the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Coated Tea Kettle for $24.99.
Brass cookbook holder
This elegant cookbook holder is the perfect way to read recipes hands-free. Its gold chains help weigh the book down, so mom can always pick up right where she left off while cooking something new. When she's not using it, it looks beautiful as a countertop or tabletop piece.
Purchase the Brass Cookbook Holder for $19.99.
Sunday Suppers cookbook
If you're buying new kitchen gadgets for Mom, then it only makes sense to pick up a cookbook, too. "Sunday Suppers" by Karen Mordechai, offers elevated dinner dishes for any occasion, but it also has a minimalist cover that looks nice as a coffee table book (or as a placeholder in that new brass cookbook stand).
Purchase Karen Mordechai's "Sunday Suppers" for $24.62.
Cuisinart knife set
If Mom has been working with older knives for a while, it's time for a reliable upgrade. This Cuisinart knife set comes with three knives and three blade covers, ensuring safety when the knives aren't in use. The white handles pair with just about any kitchen style, and the set includes a chef knife, a serrated utility knife, and a paring knife.
Purchase the Cuisinart Triple Rivet 6-Piece Chef Set for $39.99.
Stoneware spoon rest
If you just need a little something extra for mom this Mother's Day, this cream-colored spoon rest is the most affordable item on the list, and it's the perfect place to rest a dirty spoon to avoid countertop stains. It's dishwasher safe and has a glazed finish for an elevated look.
Purchase the Hearth & Home with Magnolia Stoneware Spoon Rest for $6.99.
Ceramic paper towel holder
A paper towel holder only has one job, but this ceramic one at least looks good while doing it. Plus, if you pick up the stoneware spoon rest and oil and vinegar set, Mom will have matching, elegant cream-colored pieces sprinkled throughout her kitchen.
Purchase the Threshold Aralia Ceramic Paper Towel Holder for $25.
Silicone and steel kitchen utensils
Sometimes, aesthetics and utility combine to make the perfect Mother's Day gift. This champagne-colored silicone and stainless steel kitchen utensil set adds a modern flair to everyday cooking. It includes a slotted spatula, a standard spatula, a spoon, and a turner — and everything can be tossed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.
Purchase the Figmint Silicone/Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set for $30.
Nonstick baking sheet set
Gold baking sheets are another way to add a more luxe look to Mom's kitchen supplies. This three-piece set is made from warp-resistant steel, is dishwasher safe, and is oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, with three different-sized baking sheets, Mom has options depending on the size of what she's cooking. (Pair it with the food scale for a fun baking theme!)
Purchase the Figmint Nonstick Baking Sheet Set for $22.