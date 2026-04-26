16 Target Mother's Day Gifts That Make Any Kitchen Feel Luxe (All Under $40)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shopping for Mother's Day can be difficult when you feel like Mom doesn't have anything on her wish list. (We've all heard the, "I don't need anything!" remark when it comes to gifts.) If you failed to get a last-minute restaurant reservation to that restaurant she's wanted to try, then the mother in your life who loves to cook might just appreciate a few items for the kitchen she didn't know she needed. And they'll feel perfectly curated to her taste.

When you want to celebrate Mom with something fancy but don't want the high price tag to match, don't sleep on Target. This big-box store has countless kitchen and homeware products that give luxury vibes at a lower cost, from a cordless milk frother to a tea kettle that's pretty enough to be a decor piece on its own. We've compiled a list of 16 well-rated, kitchen-centric pieces that will have Mom feeling like her kitchen space is worth a million bucks. But actually, you didn't pay more than $40 for anything on this list (don't worry — your secret's safe with us).