The Toughest Day Of The Year To Get A Last-Minute Restaurant Reservation

Depending on the popularity of your restaurant of choice, a table can be tough to clinch. Good luck trying to get a reservation at one of the most exclusive restaurants in the U.S. unless you're famous, well-connected, extremely lucky — or willing to wait months and even years for a table. Even if you're visiting an establishment that normally has plenty of availability, there are certain popular reservation times that are particularly tough. If you want to have a stress-free celebration, you should always remember to book in advance for the restaurant industry's biggest day of the year: Mother's Day.

Mother's Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, is notorious to restaurant industry workers as the most lucrative Sunday of the year and consistently one of its most popular for dining out across the board. In 2024, 43% of consumers surveyed by the National Restaurant Association planned to celebrate Mother's Day at a restaurant (dine-in or takeout). If you've ever visited a nice restaurant on Mother's Day, you might actually be surprised by how relatively low that figure is. But trust us, competing with 43% of the population for a last-minute reservation is still a pain, so to best pamper the maternal figures in your life, secure your reservation as early as possible.