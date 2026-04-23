The Old El Paso Taco Kit Hack You Need For Cheesy Chile Tacos

Those classic Mexican taco styles from your favorite taco spot can't always be quickly recreated at home. Thankfully, there are easy-to-use kits that make taco night achievable in no time. Next time a craving hits, pick up an Old El Paso Breakfast Taco Kit — but don't use it for breakfast tacos. Instead, swap just one main ingredient to create cheesy, green chile tacos that are ready in minutes.

The taco kit comes with six soft flour tortillas, plus one packet of queso and one packet of creamy green chile sauce. When you're ready to make a low-effort dinner, pull out the kit but skip the eggs that the instructions on the box call for. Instead, grab a pound of ground beef. Cook the beef with a packet of taco seasoning plus that creamy queso, and stuff the tacos with the seasoned, cheesy beef, plus the green chile sauce.

The type of beef you use will impact the tacos' flavor and texture. For juicy, rich chile tacos, grab something as low as 73% lean — that higher fat content will add more flavor to the meal. If you want to keep it leaner, choose a ground beef that's 85% lean, or even as high as more than 90%. Keep in mind that leaner beef tends to dry out due to the lack of fat, so if you go this route, add a little oil as it cooks and take care not to overcook it.