'Best I've Ever Had' — The Costco Comfort Meal Shoppers Turn To For Busy Weeknights

A shopper on the r/Costco subreddit is raving about how Costco's meatloaf is the best they've ever had (with apologies to their mom). They're referring to the Kirkland Signature meatloaf with Yukon gold mashed potatoes. It comes in a plastic dish with two parts separating the meat and potatoes and serves four people for just under $22. The meatloaf is made with ground beef and a signature glaze, while the Yukon potatoes are topped with Kirkland Signature butter.

The taste might be the best to some, but the convenience is even better. Some Redditors point out that it's not as good as Alton Brown's meatloaf, but having this when you don't feel like cooking is the real prize. Just hit up the deli section in Costco and grab this premade dinner. It's precooked but still needs to be warmed up. With the cooking instructions on the package, you can't go wrong.

You might be one of the Costco fans who swear this meatloaf is the best thing in the deli case, or you might think it's just okay. Either way, it's hard to argue with how easy and budget-friendly it is. And if you've got a few quibbles, no worries. There are tons of simple, weeknight-friendly tweaks that can help you make it taste just the way you like it.