'Best I've Ever Had' — The Costco Comfort Meal Shoppers Turn To For Busy Weeknights
A shopper on the r/Costco subreddit is raving about how Costco's meatloaf is the best they've ever had (with apologies to their mom). They're referring to the Kirkland Signature meatloaf with Yukon gold mashed potatoes. It comes in a plastic dish with two parts separating the meat and potatoes and serves four people for just under $22. The meatloaf is made with ground beef and a signature glaze, while the Yukon potatoes are topped with Kirkland Signature butter.
The taste might be the best to some, but the convenience is even better. Some Redditors point out that it's not as good as Alton Brown's meatloaf, but having this when you don't feel like cooking is the real prize. Just hit up the deli section in Costco and grab this premade dinner. It's precooked but still needs to be warmed up. With the cooking instructions on the package, you can't go wrong.
You might be one of the Costco fans who swear this meatloaf is the best thing in the deli case, or you might think it's just okay. Either way, it's hard to argue with how easy and budget-friendly it is. And if you've got a few quibbles, no worries. There are tons of simple, weeknight-friendly tweaks that can help you make it taste just the way you like it.
How to make Costco's meatloaf and potatoes even better
Some shoppers like the mashed potatoes better than the meatloaf, and vice versa. Fortunately, there are some easy ways to spruce up one or both so you're satisfied with your meal.
One of the reasons this meal has such a loyal following is how easy it is to customize. An easy way to upgrade this meal is by adding a side. Try adding some roasted broccoli, canned green beans, or a super easy bagged salad. If you want to go full comfort mode, try adding warm dinner rolls (find the best frozen store-bought dinner rolls here).
Upgrade the loaf glaze by brushing on a little extra barbecue sauce or ketchup during the last few minutes of heating. You can even mix in a spoonful of brown sugar or Worcestershire sauce if you want that old-school, diner-style flavor. However, you may want to remove some or all of the glaze before doing so as some shoppers say there is too much glaze or they simply don't like it.
The mashed potatoes are easy to upgrade as well. Stir in some garlic butter (swap in black garlic for a richer flavor), a pinch of paprika, a sprinkle of chives, or even a drizzle of olive oil for some added flavor and color. If you're feeding kids (or just want to sneak in a veggie), stirring in steamed cauliflower or peas works surprisingly well and adds some color to the plate.