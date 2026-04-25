What Is Missouri Bourbon And How Is It Different From Kentucky's?

Missouri bourbon became an official type of whiskey in 2019. But its neighboring state, Kentucky, has its own iconic style (though, as expected, some of its bourbon might be best left on the shelf), which can make the distinction between the two a bit confusing. To understand the tricky difference and the actual specifics of Missouri bourbon, Chowhound spoke exclusively with David Weglarz, a tour guide, distiller, and owner/operator at St. Louis, Missouri's Still 630.

First, Weglarz told us, a Missouri bourbon has to meet all the official requirements for a bourbon: at least 51% corn, aged in charred new oak barrels, etc. But there's a lot more to a Missouri bourbon than that. "All the corn used must be grown in Missouri," Weglarz explained. "The barrels themselves must be manufactured in Missouri, [and] the entire process, from mashing, fermenting, distilling, aging, bottling, and labeling must take place in Missouri."

Meanwhile, the definition of a Kentucky bourbon allows for a lot more leniency. "... For something to qualify as 'Kentucky bourbon,' it only has to age a year and a day in Kentucky," Weglarz said. So, Kentucky bourbon doesn't always necessarily mean it was made from scratch in the state. A manufacturer only has to age it in Kentucky for it to be considered Kentucky bourbon — crafting the drink somewhere else is possible.

While Missouri's specialty isn't exactly one of the rare bourbons that you'd be lucky to find, it might be a little hard to find outside the state. If you want the real-deal Missouri bottle, here's how to distinguish a Missouri bourbon in a sea of spirits.