What Is Missouri Bourbon And How Is It Different From Kentucky's?
Missouri bourbon became an official type of whiskey in 2019. But its neighboring state, Kentucky, has its own iconic style (though, as expected, some of its bourbon might be best left on the shelf), which can make the distinction between the two a bit confusing. To understand the tricky difference and the actual specifics of Missouri bourbon, Chowhound spoke exclusively with David Weglarz, a tour guide, distiller, and owner/operator at St. Louis, Missouri's Still 630.
First, Weglarz told us, a Missouri bourbon has to meet all the official requirements for a bourbon: at least 51% corn, aged in charred new oak barrels, etc. But there's a lot more to a Missouri bourbon than that. "All the corn used must be grown in Missouri," Weglarz explained. "The barrels themselves must be manufactured in Missouri, [and] the entire process, from mashing, fermenting, distilling, aging, bottling, and labeling must take place in Missouri."
Meanwhile, the definition of a Kentucky bourbon allows for a lot more leniency. "... For something to qualify as 'Kentucky bourbon,' it only has to age a year and a day in Kentucky," Weglarz said. So, Kentucky bourbon doesn't always necessarily mean it was made from scratch in the state. A manufacturer only has to age it in Kentucky for it to be considered Kentucky bourbon — crafting the drink somewhere else is possible.
While Missouri's specialty isn't exactly one of the rare bourbons that you'd be lucky to find, it might be a little hard to find outside the state. If you want the real-deal Missouri bottle, here's how to distinguish a Missouri bourbon in a sea of spirits.
Why to try authentic Missouri bourbon, and how to find it
When it comes to taste, it's hard to pinpoint Missouri bourbon's distinctive quality. "This category is extremely new, and we are all working out what we want our house styles and flagship flavors to be," David Weglarz said. He added, "With different equipment run by different distillers with different visions, the future of Missouri bourbon is extremely bright." However, some distilleries stand out because of their process and environment, like those producing bourbon made from Missouri Ozarks water. Great water equals a great bourbon, and the Ozarks are known for being one of the best distilling water sources. It is purified and enriched with minerals over thousands of years via filtering through limestone bedrock that removes iron, helping achieve a balanced pH, resulting in a clean sip with no harsh off-flavors.
If you're keen on trying a true-blue Missouri bourbon outside the state, you'll probably need to find one online and have it shipped to your address, as Weglarz told us that most Missouri bourbon stays in the state. If you're lucky, you might spot bottles from larger distilleries at a shop near you. In any case, identifying the real deal is easy: any bottle that meets the strict criteria will be proudly labeled as a Missouri bourbon.
To sample a variety, however, you'd have to plan a trip to Missouri. There's an annual festival in honor of the drink, where you can sample different creations from local distilleries. Or for a true local experience, you can go to a bar and try its collection of Missouri bourbons, which is the smartest thing you can do before buying a bourbon you're unfamiliar with.