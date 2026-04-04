The Adorable, Bite-Sized Aldi Meat I Always Use On My Charcuterie Boards

If you assemble charcuterie boards often, you're going to want to start sourcing your components from Aldi. Not only does it have affordable staples, including an excellent selection of cheeses, various dips and spreads, and crackers, but it also has all of the meat carnivores love on their boards. You would especially be remiss not to grab a bag of its Appleton Farms Bite-Size Dry Salami.

When I first saw this product, which was located in the other refrigerator case — not with the rest of the charcuterie meats — I'll admit I was a bit skeptical. Volume-wise, it seemed like a better buy, but how good could Aldi salami be, given the store doesn't even have an in-house deli counter? It turns out this salami is actually my version of the perfect snacking meat. The quarter-sized rounds of salami are the definition of a mindless snack, as they aren't super salty, overly savory, or loaded with spices and peppercorns. The flavor is approachable, mild, and something even folks who don't love deli meat can appreciate. I prefer to pair them with gouda cracker cuts, which offer the perfect mildly nutty complement to the meat, though I think any of Aldi's crackers or cheeses could be a good match for them.