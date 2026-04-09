The Aldi Cracker I Always Keep On Hand For Snacking And Entertaining

Aldi is a store that is never short on surprises. For a retailer that carries so few products, it does stock an impressive selection of certain categories, including dips, cheeses, and, surprisingly, crackers — all of which are hosting staples. Crackers aren't something that you think about buying until you have an occasion in which to use them, which is how I first discovered one of my favorite Aldi products: the Savoritz Woven Whole Wheat Crackers.

These crackers, which come in two flavors (at least at my store, which sells them in cracked black pepper and rosemary and olive oil), may get their fair share of pushback from shoppers because of their texture. If you don't like the mouthfeel of Triscuits, you probably won't like them. However, I was happy I discovered them after scouring through the store's aisles looking for items to build out a dinner party charcuterie board. They are dead ringers for their comparatively expensive name-brand Triscuits. My go-to flavor is cracked black pepper, as I think it boasts the perfect medley of saltiness and bright piquancy from the freshly cracked peppercorn — kinda like cracked pepper kettle chips. The second you tear open the bag, you'll notice the smell of the pepper radiating from them, which makes them all the more enticing.

From a sensory and snacking standpoint, they're an excellent addition to any pantry. The $2.75 price tag makes them all the more worth buying. Throw them on a cheeseboard or eat them straight from the bag, and you'll be well on your way to a tasty, filling snack.