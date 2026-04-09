The Aldi Cracker I Always Keep On Hand For Snacking And Entertaining
Aldi is a store that is never short on surprises. For a retailer that carries so few products, it does stock an impressive selection of certain categories, including dips, cheeses, and, surprisingly, crackers — all of which are hosting staples. Crackers aren't something that you think about buying until you have an occasion in which to use them, which is how I first discovered one of my favorite Aldi products: the Savoritz Woven Whole Wheat Crackers.
These crackers, which come in two flavors (at least at my store, which sells them in cracked black pepper and rosemary and olive oil), may get their fair share of pushback from shoppers because of their texture. If you don't like the mouthfeel of Triscuits, you probably won't like them. However, I was happy I discovered them after scouring through the store's aisles looking for items to build out a dinner party charcuterie board. They are dead ringers for their comparatively expensive name-brand Triscuits. My go-to flavor is cracked black pepper, as I think it boasts the perfect medley of saltiness and bright piquancy from the freshly cracked peppercorn — kinda like cracked pepper kettle chips. The second you tear open the bag, you'll notice the smell of the pepper radiating from them, which makes them all the more enticing.
From a sensory and snacking standpoint, they're an excellent addition to any pantry. The $2.75 price tag makes them all the more worth buying. Throw them on a cheeseboard or eat them straight from the bag, and you'll be well on your way to a tasty, filling snack.
The Triscuit dupe you need in your pantry
I'm not the first person to praise these crackers. Folks have taken to Reddit to share their frustrations with their local Aldi not stocking them, or only stocking a few of their flavors (the store also supposedly carries an original flavor, though it appears to be hard to find). Some Aldi shoppers have also shared how they like to enjoy these crackers online. "I've only had the cracked black pepper ones, but I can verify that those are amazing. In fact, I might like them a little too much — they're my go-to snack with some slices of extra sharp cheddar," said one Aldi shopper on Reddit, with another person agreeing that "the black pepper ones are very good! Identical to name brand!"
I like eating the black pepper Savoritz Woven Whole Wheat Crackers specifically with the Applewood-Smoked Gouda (one of the items I think Aldi shoppers shouldn't skip), as the pepper and the smoky undertones of the cheese mesh well together. I was also a big fan of pairing it with the now-discontinued Garlic Feta Dip — a seasonal Aldi staple that I hope will return soon. Compared with some of the other crackers that Aldi carries, including its attempts at knockoff Ritz and saltines, I do think these offer a little bit more excitement and pizzazz. Of course, how you feel about them is really dependent on how you feel about eating what's been compared to wicker furniture, but I do think they're a "don't knock it until you try it" snack.