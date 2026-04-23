Think Twice About Cleaning Your Stovetops With This Abrasive Method

In any household that prioritizes warm, home-cooked meals, the kitchen is the room that sees the most action. Stovetops especially need constant, thorough cleaning, but that doesn't mean an abrasive method can get the job done spotlessly. Chowhound exclusively spoke with Derek Christian, the chief cleaning officer of All Star Cleaning, to find out the dos and don'ts of cleaning with a pumice stone and things to consider before reaching for one.

For burnt-on stovetop stains, Christian said, "Pumice stones are the last thing we try. Manually scouring something is always dangerous, as there may be something in the burnt-on mess which could scratch the surface." Instead, he suggested an alternative: "We start by letting a cleaning agent soak for at least five minutes to give the product time to work. Then we move to scrubbing sponges, blue, then green."

If the stains are still stuck on by the end of it, that's when you can enlist the help of pumice stones. While a pumice stone is an ancient tool that cleans even the grimiest ovens, you might want to hold off on using it for your stovetops to avoid scratching them. To gauge whether your stovetops can handle a pumice stone's rough texture, Christian recommends referencing the Mohs scale and knowing the hardness of the material.