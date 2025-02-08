The Ancient Tool That Cleans Even The Grimiest Of Ovens

No matter how hard you try, it's inevitable that your oven is going to get dirty over time. While baking soda can make cleaning an oven easier, sometimes you need something a bit stronger to lift away tough, baked-on grime. This is where pumice stones come in. Pumice, a volcanic rock that forms when lava cools rapidly, has been used by folks since ancient times for various purposes. The ancient Romans used it in their famously strong concrete and, potentially, for cleaning their teeth. Similarly, ancient Egyptians left pumice in tombs so the dead could use it for cosmetic purposes in the next life. Even today, this lightweight, porous stone has many uses, though most folks are only familiar with using it to scrub away dead skin. However, pumice stones, in the form of scouring sticks, can also be a valuable tool for cleaning even the dirtiest ovens.

Pumice stones are a fantastic abrasive that can scrub away stuck-on food much more efficiently than flimsy sponges or plastic scrapers. For cleaning, Pumie Scouring Sticks are the most commonly used, and they've been manufactured since 1941 from pumice mined from the Sierra Mountains in California. While you don't want to use them dry, when moistened with water (or a water and vinegar mixture), a pumice stone scouring stick can quickly scrub away grime with little elbow grease. According to US Pumice, the manufacturers of Pumie Scouring Sticks, pumice is adept at removing everything from baked-on food to carbon buildup inside ovens. Best of all, they're nontoxic, unlike harsh chemical oven cleaners!