This Memorial Day, Get Rid Of That Dangerous Grill Brush And Use This Tool Instead

Memorial Day is coming up, and as with many holidays during the warmer months, you might be celebrating with an outdoor barbecue. Grilling is a messy business — no matter how flawlessly you follow the method for juicy Memorial Day hot dogs, you're going to be cleaning grease off that grill at the end. A wire grill brush is a pretty common method, and it's a quick way to clean off the grates rather than letting them soak in water. That said, they run the risk of letting loose pieces of metal wire into an area where you prepare food. Instead of a brush, you might consider a grill brick.

If you've never used a heavy duty grill cleaning brick, it's not a brick in the traditional sense made of clay or concrete. Instead, it's a specialized, brick-shaped scrubber made of pumice stone. Pumice is a highly abrasive type of volcanic rock which typically gets used in skincare (for exfoliating dead skin) and tooth polish, and it turns out that it's great for exfoliating the residue from your grill too. The brick shape helps because it's easy to hold without any danger of your fingertips grazing a still-hot grill, although you should wear gloves or oven mitts anyway. It helps to use oil of some kind while you're scrubbing too — the brick can be loud if you scrub it dry.