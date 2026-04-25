The Dark Humor That Might Be Behind Hot Dogs' Unique Name

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The U.S. hot dog market may be on the rise, but the origin of the term "hot dog" has always been a little murky. So why in the world is a hot dog called a hot dog? According to Bruce Kraig, author of "Hot Dog: A Global History and Man Bites Dog: Hot Dog Culture in America," the answer is two-fold. "Hot" was most likely coined due to sausages in the late 1800s generally being called "red hots." The "dog" part, however, may point to a running joke from the same time period.

The joke revolved around public confusion as to what hot dog meat is actually made of. Cartoons were published showing dogs being put into sausage-making machines, Kraig wrote, since people made jokes about butcher shops opening up and pets disappearing. There was even a song written about it at the time ("Oh Where, Oh Where Has My Little Dog Gone?"). This, wrote Kraig, may have led somebody to start calling them hot dogs.

This joke isn't the only possible origin story of the hot dog, however. Another reason it got its name might've had something to do with its length. It may have been an easier way of saying "dachshund dog," which along with sausages, German immigrants brought to the U.S. in the late 1800s. That's right — another joke-based hot dog origin story. Everyone thought they looked like wiener dogs. That said, there's a chance it's a combination of these theories as to why a hot dog is called a hot dog.