Sneezing And Allergy Season Can Be Annoying, But A Study Shows Matcha Might Help

Of all the things to know about matcha, one of the most surprising might just be that it could bring you some relief during allergy season. According to a new study published in the npj Science of Food, matcha might just help alleviate sneezing. During the study, researchers gave matcha to mice after exposing them to common allergens that cause hay fever. The result was the mice sneezed less than the ones not given matcha.

It gets trickier, though, because it's not actually the immune system matcha targets — it's the nervous system. The study showed that while matcha reduced the sneezing reflex itself, it didn't help with or cure the underlying allergies and inflammation or target histamines at all. It just dampened the brain's sneezing reflex (via reduced neuronal activation in the brainstem), rather than solving the underlying allergy or inflammation. But hey, if you're a matcha fan prone to annoying sneezing fits during allergy season, keep on drinking it. It could, at least, give you some relief from all that sneezing — emphasis on could, though. After all, it was only tested on mice and is still unknown if the same effect would be had on humans experiencing allergies.