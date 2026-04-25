Meet The Juliet And Romeo Cocktail: A Boozy Love Story

After spending time behind the bar at New York institutions that wrote the book on craft cocktails, like Milk & Honey and Pegu Club, mixologist and bartender Toby Maloney decamped to Chicago to write his own story. Firmly at the helm of his own enterprise The Violet Hour, Maloney set out to create a cocktail that would make people embrace gin. As he shared with Punch Magazine, "I wanted it to taste like a walk through an English garden," and he coined the cocktail a Juliet and Romeo.

Though there is an elixir in the infamous Shakespeare tragedy of ill-fated love, this play on a classic gin sour (similar to a classic gimlet) is far from poison. In fact, the finely tuned ratios that hit each part of the palate with botanical, sweet, salty, tart, and refreshing notes have firmly cemented the Juliet and Romeo as one of The Violet Hour's best sellers since opening in 2007. Maloney elaborated to Punch that, "It's as close to a house drink as we have."