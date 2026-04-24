Grab A Life Jacket, This Pizza Hut Location Is Accessible By Boat

The Shell Knob location might be the only Pizza Hut that you can dock your boat at, but there are a handful of "classic" Pizza Hut locations seemingly untouched by time. Seemingly is the operative word here, as these spots, although typically older, are often remodeled to showcase the restaurant's retro design, so they're not necessarily simply well-preserved relics of the past. As of March 2026, there are currently 144 Pizza Hut Classic locations in existence, according to the New York Times. For people who grew up in the '90s, the feelings of nostalgia brought on by the old-school Pizza Hut interior and decor (who could forget those classic glass Tiffany lamps?) can be very meaningful and connect them back to a formative time.

So if these classic Pizza Hut locations are so cool, why aren't there more of them? Declining sales might have something to do with it. In fact, Pizza Hut is set to close over 200 locations in 2026 because of money troubles. Plus, people just aren't dining indoors at pizza chains as much as they used to, as takeout and delivery has become king. This has led Pizza Hut to downsize and operate out of smaller locations, which eliminates any room for dine-in service revamps. The chain is also currently on the market to be sold by its parent company, Yum Brands. At least we have those 144 classic Pizza Huts to keep the nostalgia going in the meantime.