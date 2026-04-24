Grab A Life Jacket, This Pizza Hut Location Is Accessible By Boat
Batten down the hatches and secure the sails, lads: We're going to ... Pizza Hut. That's right, if you've ever dreamed of arriving at a pizza chain location by lake, this is your sign to venture over to Shell Knob, Missouri, a small community in the Ozarks of around 1,000 people. Here, you will find a waterfront Pizza Hut accessible by boat — it even has its own dock with a hut-shaped roof. After deboarding, you follow a whimsical path up the hill, and there it is: a Pizza Hut, seemingly plucked out of time, complete with that classic red roof.
The restaurant is located right on Table Rock Lake, so you can eat your pizza while taking in gorgeous lake views from the patio (as there's tons of outdoor seating). The views from the inside of the restaurant are a different kind of awesome, though: the nostalgic kind. The interior is a blast from the past, as it's decorated like a Pizza Hut from the '90s, complete with stained glass chandeliers and red and white checkered table clothes. No boat? No worries. You can also drive your car to this Pizza Hut and park it like you would at any other location.
Why Pizza Hut in its classic form hits differently (and why there aren't more of them)
The Shell Knob location might be the only Pizza Hut that you can dock your boat at, but there are a handful of "classic" Pizza Hut locations seemingly untouched by time. Seemingly is the operative word here, as these spots, although typically older, are often remodeled to showcase the restaurant's retro design, so they're not necessarily simply well-preserved relics of the past. As of March 2026, there are currently 144 Pizza Hut Classic locations in existence, according to the New York Times. For people who grew up in the '90s, the feelings of nostalgia brought on by the old-school Pizza Hut interior and decor (who could forget those classic glass Tiffany lamps?) can be very meaningful and connect them back to a formative time.
So if these classic Pizza Hut locations are so cool, why aren't there more of them? Declining sales might have something to do with it. In fact, Pizza Hut is set to close over 200 locations in 2026 because of money troubles. Plus, people just aren't dining indoors at pizza chains as much as they used to, as takeout and delivery has become king. This has led Pizza Hut to downsize and operate out of smaller locations, which eliminates any room for dine-in service revamps. The chain is also currently on the market to be sold by its parent company, Yum Brands. At least we have those 144 classic Pizza Huts to keep the nostalgia going in the meantime.