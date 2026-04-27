How One Old-School Southern Cooking Method Turns Practically Any Veggie Into A Flavorful Side Dish

In the American South, vegetables often undergo a cooking process that would shock anyone who's a crunchy crudité purist. Instead of giving veggies a quick blanch or a high-heat roast, many Southern recipes call for a long, slow cooking method called stewing that involves plenty of liquid over a low heat. Historically, these types of cooking techniques were employed to soften tough greens and starchy legumes so that these less traditionally desirable vegetables could feed many mouths. Cooking vegetables low and slow leaves behind what is known as "pot liquor" or "potlikker," a flavorsome broth that is arguably the best part of the meal, especially when you soak it up with a piece of cornbread.

Many recipes will start with a fat source, and while this would traditionally be bacon, salt pork, or ham hock, you can also use butter or oil to adapt to your own requirements. Once the fat has rendered, add water or broth and submerge the vegetables for as long as it takes for them to lose their crunch. The long cooking period turns more bitter plants like cabbage or collard greens mellow and tender.