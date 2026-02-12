When Is Cabbage In Season? Here's The Best Time To Buy It

If you've suddenly noticed that cabbage is everywhere, there's a reason. Well, there are a couple. You can buy cabbage all year round in most supermarkets, but its true season runs from late fall into early spring. It's very much a cold-weather vegetable. In fact, a light frost can even improve the flavor, which is why winter heads often taste a little sweeter than those harvested in summer.

But to say cabbage is in season now is a bit of an oversimplification because the truth is, there are many types of cabbage that grow in different climates. Among the most popular winter cabbages are green cabbage, red cabbage, and savoy. Pointed cabbage — also known as sweetheart or hispi cabbage — is typically harvested in spring and is less robust.

Cabbage bought during its peak season is incredibly affordable, doesn't go bad easily (lasting up to two months in the crisper drawer), and can be used in a variety of exciting ways. But once it's out of season, the quality will dip slightly and the prices may do the opposite. So knowing when to buy it pays off.