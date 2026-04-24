Here's How Many Cups Of Coffee You'll Get From A 5-Pound Bulk Bag

Most Americans drink coffee, with some 66% grabbing at least one cup daily, per stats from the National Coffee Association. If you're among them, stocking up on a huge five-pound bag of coffee from your local wholesale club or Amazon may seem like a prudent choice to save you both time and money. But how much can you actually expect to get from one of these bulk bags?

Unless you've been keeping a careful tally, you might have only a rough idea of how many cups of coffee your usual bag of joe provides. Generally speaking, you only need between one to two tablespoons of ground coffee for every six ounces of water. For simplicity's sake here, we'll just round up to two tablespoons. Considering a pound of coffee yields about 64 tablespoons, that would add up to 320 tablespoons in a five-pound bag of the stuff, or, more specifically, 160 six-ounce servings of prepared coffee.

Does this mean you can expect 160 cups with every five-pound bag? Not exactly. The formula here is far from perfect, and there are various steps along the way that are going to shape how much you're really getting. Still, you can use this info to assume that you'll get somewhere within the range of 160 cups of coffee, at least in terms of basic servings.