The Truth About Drinking Ground Coffee Past Its Expiration Date

Almost every caffeine fiend has been there. You have enough coffee left to eke out one last pot, but the darn bag has somehow expired — or so it may seem. That bag's stamp probably says something like "best by," which, while suggesting freshness like other perishables, is actually pretty vague. Coffee also just seems like it should be among the items that don't ever really expire. So, Chowhound ground down some answers with Clint Proctor, founder of coffee catering company Conlan Coffee, and Jason Richter, CEO and head roaster of Path Coffee Roasters.

"Unlike on products like baby formula, medicine, or milk, coffee expiration dates are arbitrary and based on what the roaster and/or the customer requires to help with sell-through," Richter says. "The only issue you can have with older coffee is a lack of acidity being present in the cup, and if it's very old, some woody flavors."

"If your ground coffee has been stored in a sealed container, the expiration or 'best by' date is typically more about quality than safety," Proctor says. "Once it passes the expiration date, the coffee will usually still be safe to brew and consume, but the flavor may be flat or papery compared to fresh coffee." But that peak quality may have come and gone regardless of the date on the package. Ground coffee is only at its best within a few weeks of opening, losing flavor with each passing day. There are also a few things you can look out for to decide if it's even worth making a batch.