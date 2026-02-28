Follow This Rule Of Thumb When Buying Coffee Beans In Bulk

As every well-educated coffee snob (guilty) can tell you, the best cup of home-brewed java comes from whole beans, and whole beans only. Those few extra seconds dedicated to grinding your coffee fresh when making your morning cappuccino or latte (yes, they're different) makes a huge difference when it comes to flavor, creating a deep, rich, nuanced brew that should have you buying whole beans in bulk. However, getting quality whole coffee beans isn't quite as simple as filling up a weekly 2-pound paper bag in the bulk section of your grocery store.

In addition to understanding the differences among the many types of coffee beans available, it's important to check your selection for signs of high-quality processing — not just in terms of aroma or appearance, but texture. Beans that feel oily to the touch could indicate they're burned rather than roasted, and will produce a bitter brew. Dry beans with a silky-smooth texture are what you want for the best flavor. To test this at your local grocery store (which likely has the most accessible and least expensive options), simply dispense a few beans into your hand and feel them.

If they leave slippery residue on your skin, pass on that particular variety. When buying local or purchasing beans online, see if the vendor is willing to provide a small sample of its products. You may have to pay a small fee, but it's still less expensive than bulk-buying right away and discovering you've received low-quality beans.