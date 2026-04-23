What Bakery Supplies Olive Garden's Iconic Breadsticks?

A trip to Olive Garden is necessary not only for some delicious pasta, but also for an order of its classic breadsticks. While the Olive Garden breadsticks may not be made from scratch in the restaurant, there's no denying that these carb-loaded torpedoes hit the spot, especially since an order provides a never-ending supply of them. Since Olive Garden doesn't make the bread in-house, it's sourced from a supplier and shipped to each location. Then, the sticks are prepped in the restaurant's kitchens with seasonings and baked. However, the exact supplier of these iconic sticks isn't fully confirmed.

In the early 2000s, Olive Garden's Midwest locations got their breadsticks from Turano Baking Company, known for its high quality and tasty bread products. Not only did Turano supply the breadsticks for years, but the company even contributed to some of its other baked goods, such as special menu cookies. Olive Garden isn't the only restaurant the bakery has supplied to — it also provided goods to chains like Applebee's and Bahama Breeze. We even thought Applebee's breadsticks could compete with Olive Garden's in our own ranking of Applebee's appetizers, so it's no surprise that these sticks likely came from the same vendor.