Here's How To Choose The Best Live Lobster At Red Lobster

Red Lobster has many great seafood dishes that people order on repeat, but as the name implies, it's known for its lobster. Like many restaurants that serve fresh whole lobster, you can choose your dinner out of the tank, picking the best-looking lobster out of a crowd of crustaceans. You can let the restaurant simply pick for you, but if you know what to look for, you can increase your chances of having a dinner worth remembering by picking the cream of the crop.

To start with, activity is important. Look for a lobster that is lively and active, moving around more than the others. You also want to check out their antennae. If the antennae are nice and long, that's a great sign. If they are short and stubby, that lobster is in trouble. Lobsters will, if hungry enough, eat each other, and a lobster that is missing all or parts of its antennae has probably been in the tank a while and isn't fresh. In other words, missing parts are a dead giveaway to steer clear.

Red Lobster features plenty of lobster on its menu, particularly during the annual Lobsterfest promotion, but despite the 'red' in its name, the lobsters in the tank don't have to be red for you to choose them. The shells naturally range from greenish-brown to greenish-blue, so if the lobsters in the tank fit this color palette, they are likely still very fresh. Dull or slimy shells, on the other hand, could indicate that the lobster has been in the tank far too long, is old, or possibly even ill. Best to steer clear and go for the brighter lobster with long antennae and a fiesty personality.