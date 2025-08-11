Lobster hasn't always been the pricey, high-class ingredient we know and love today. This notable shellfish was once quite common in prisons before eventually making its way to luxury dinner plates, but one thing that hasn't changed is that lobster needs to be fresh and healthy in order for it to be delicious and satisfying. There are plenty of things you want to avoid when deciding whether or not to buy the fresh lobster for sale at the grocery store. Anthony Gonçalves also had some helpful advice for what you really don't want to see. "If you see bubbles coming from the lobster's mouth, it's usually a sign it's been out of the water for too long." If that's the case, it's best to either pick a different specimen or, if the whole selection of fresh lobsters are bubbling, then perhaps simply change the menu for your upcoming meal.

Similarly, there are a few clues you can look for that don't have anything to do with the lobster you've got your eye on. If you are selecting your live lobster from a tank with other lobsters, keep on eye on them as well. If there is a lobster in the tank that may have already crossed over the rainbow bridge, you want to let the fishmonger know so they can remove it. You don't want the decomposing flesh to affect the remaining lobsters in the tank.