The Quickest, Easiest Way To Cook Ground Beef Lies In One Simple Tip

Most of us learned how to perfectly brown the ground beef by preparing the meat, adding it to a skillet, and breaking it up with a wooden spoon or spatula while it cooks. It's a good way to get flavorful meat, but it's not exactly a hands-off method. If you're cooking for a crowd or mentally tapped out after a long day, the easiest way to cook ground beef is by using a sheet pan.

Before cooking, you'll want to purchase the best quality of ground beef and determine your desired lean-to-fat ratio. That could be 70-30 or 80-20 for juicy and flavorful burgers, or 90-10 for spaghetti sauce or chili. To prepare your baked ground beef, preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and line a rimmed baking sheet with foil or parchment paper for easy cleanup. Some individuals add their seasonings now (or this old-school ground beef ingredient) in a bowl to mix it well, while others wait until after the next step.

Spread your ground beef evenly on the sheet pan. The goal is to get it smooth and flat, so it extends all the way to the edges of the pan. Add the seasonings if you haven't already, and cook for at least 15 to 20 minutes. Break it up halfway through for crumbles, or leave it whole for burgers. When it's done, it should have an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Drain the excess fat by either tilting the pan and pouring it off or using a colander like you would after skillet cooking.