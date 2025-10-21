Ground Beef Tasting Bland? The Solution Is Hiding On Your Bar Cart

Ground beef is one of the most versatile meats you can cook with. Hamburgers, meatballs, casseroles — there's practically no end to what you can do with it. But even if you like to hack your way to browned ground beef perfection with baking soda, if you're not careful, the meat can still turn out a bit bland. While spices and other seasonings are important, your bar cart holds a boozy solution that will give your ground beef dishes a flavor you'll want every night of the week.

The next time you're making a dish with ground beef as the star, pop the cork on a bottle of wine and start pouring. You don't need to use an expensive bottle; just something drinkable — that way the leftovers won't go to waste! Cooking with wine doesn't just lend a more robust flavor to the meat, it also helps tenderize and accentuates the complex aromas in the dish. Since we eat with our eyes and our noses before we even taste the food, this makes wine the perfect addition to ground beef recipes. Whether you're whipping up a classic shepherd's pie or the Swiss macaroni and meat sauce dish called g'hacktes mit hörnli, adding wine to the ground meat mixture so it reduces and the alcohol burns off allows all of those beautiful simmered flavors to intensify.