For The Juiciest Burgers Of Your Life, Add This Old-School Ingredient To Your Ground Beef

More than just flavor, good food is about texture, too. So, it goes without saying that having a succulent mouthful is necessary for a satisfying burger. Aside from opting for the best type of beef for juicier burgers, you can also add a mouthwatering touch to your ground beef with an old-school ingredient: grated potatoes. This reliable, potassium-packed crop is rich in starch, containing up to 20%. Starch is often added to meat products, which can elevate juiciness and enhance texture by making the meat more satisfying to chew. This makes potatoes a worthy alternative to breadcrumbs since they generate, retain, and lock in moisture. Consequently, they can help you achieve a richer burger (sans the added fat content), so even leaner beef can be made juicy.

The potato acts as a binder without introducing any additional flavor, so this mix-in that leads to an all-around better burger won't detract from your final patties. Considering how expensive beef is in the U.S., creating patties with grated potatoes can even be economically appealing. This may be why you see recipes from WWII doing the same thing: Using potatoes with beef to create a more generous serving of food in order to stretch meals.