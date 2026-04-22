Is Canned Food Still Safe To Eat After Being Left In A Hot Car?

Let's assume you've left some canned goods in a hot car and now you want to know if you can still eat them. The tricky thing is, not all spoilage will be obvious at first glance, so you need to know what the warning signs are. A bulging exterior is one of the biggest red flags that canned foods are inedible, so if the lid or sides look puffed out, then you know that gas is present inside the can, which is an indicator that bacteria is growing.

However, not every type of bacteria will give off gas, so bulging alone is not enough of a sign. Leaks, rust, and dents can signal similar trouble. While minor rust that can be easily wiped off is not necessarily a cause for concern, heavily rusted canned food can be dangerous. And finally, if when you open the can the contents spurt out or smell foul then that's an immediate no as well.

Even if you feel like your food is safe to eat, the heat may have compromised its quality. Exposure to high temperatures can cause food textures and flavors to change and nutrients to break down, even if it doesn't make it dangerous to consume. A can is a tough exterior, but it turns out, it isn't as invincible as it seems -– at least not if heat has anything to say about it.