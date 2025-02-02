What's The Most Caffeinated Coffee Drink On Dunkin's Menu?
Whether you're a fan of donuts or not, Dunkin' is also a solid option for coffee. If you go for straight hot coffee or something sweeter, like Sabrina Carpenter's brown sugar espresso drink, it's possible that you've noticed — or physically felt — that the drinks are quite caffeinated. This is a part of the appeal of Dunkin' coffee — it's typically more affordable than Starbucks, but without skimping on the strength. So which Dunkin's drink is the most caffeinated?
If you're looking for a beverage to get your heart racing and ignite your focus, order the large iced coffee. This 32-ounce drink clocks in at an eye-opening 392 milligrams of caffeine; the medium has 294 milligrams, and the small has 196 milligrams. For context, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the average 8-ounce mug of brewed coffee contains around 95 milligrams of caffeine. And since the Mayo Clinic recommends a daily limit of 400 milligrams, if you buy a large Dunkin' iced coffee, it should probably be the only caffeinated drink you consume that day.
When we talk about "iced coffee," we mean pure coffee, nothing extra like syrups or milk. Of course, it's possible to add cream and sugar yourself or order an iced coffee with syrup. As for the flavor, we ranked the iced coffee with cream and sugar as one of the best iced coffee drinks at Dunkin'.
Dunkin's iced coffee versus other brands
Normally, at most coffee shops and chains, cold brew coffee is going to be more concentrated and caffeinated than iced coffee. However, this isn't true at Dunkin' — the large cold brew contains 347 milligrams of caffeine. It's unclear why the iced coffee has more caffeine than the cold brew, but it could be possible that the drinks use different coffee roasts. The amount of coffee grounds used is the main determining factor in caffeine levels, so more grounds could be used in the iced coffee brewing process.
So is Dunkin's iced coffee the strongest of them all? The Starbucks Trenta 30-ounce iced coffee is the closest in size to Dunkin's 32-ounce large, and it contains 347 milligrams of caffeine, as much as a Dunkin' cold brew. The strongest coffee at Starbucks is the Trenta cold brew, which packs 384 grams of caffeine – so it's very strong, but it still doesn't top Dunkin's iced coffee.
Other coffee chains don't even come close. McDonald's offers a 32-ounce large iced coffee, according to Caffeine Informer, that maxes out at 320 milligrams of caffeine. Tim Horton's sells cold brew and iced coffee, and its iced coffee caps at a large 20-ounce cup that packs 285 milligrams of caffeine, according to Caffeine Informer. Peet's Coffee also tops off at a large and doesn't have XL or Trenta sizes. The chain's 20-ounce large size contains 187 milligrams of caffeine. That's a decent dose, but if you're used to Dunkin', it might feel a little weak.