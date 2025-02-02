What's The Most Caffeinated Coffee Drink On Dunkin's Menu?

Whether you're a fan of donuts or not, Dunkin' is also a solid option for coffee. If you go for straight hot coffee or something sweeter, like Sabrina Carpenter's brown sugar espresso drink, it's possible that you've noticed — or physically felt — that the drinks are quite caffeinated. This is a part of the appeal of Dunkin' coffee — it's typically more affordable than Starbucks, but without skimping on the strength. So which Dunkin's drink is the most caffeinated?

If you're looking for a beverage to get your heart racing and ignite your focus, order the large iced coffee. This 32-ounce drink clocks in at an eye-opening 392 milligrams of caffeine; the medium has 294 milligrams, and the small has 196 milligrams. For context, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the average 8-ounce mug of brewed coffee contains around 95 milligrams of caffeine. And since the Mayo Clinic recommends a daily limit of 400 milligrams, if you buy a large Dunkin' iced coffee, it should probably be the only caffeinated drink you consume that day.

When we talk about "iced coffee," we mean pure coffee, nothing extra like syrups or milk. Of course, it's possible to add cream and sugar yourself or order an iced coffee with syrup. As for the flavor, we ranked the iced coffee with cream and sugar as one of the best iced coffee drinks at Dunkin'.