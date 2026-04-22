Martha Stewart's Foolproof Method For Reviving An Etched Marble Countertop
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Martha Stewart doesn't skimp when it comes to her kitchen. Marble is one of the kitchen countertop materials Stewart swears by, for example. To keep her marble countertops in tip-top condition, Stewart follows a specific method for fixing up marks, which she shared on Instagram.
First, wipe down your countertops using a small amount of acetone (the same ingredient in most nail polish removers) on a cloth. You may be shocked at how much dirt is pulled up, even if you think your countertops are clean. Next, pour some water onto the countertops and rub 400-grit sandpaper on any marks. Using the sandpaper on a wet surface helps prevent more scratches. Go over your counters for about 10 minutes or so to make sure all the scratches are removed. You shouldn't need to rub too hard, but it may take some repeated wipes. Wipe the counter again, then spray it with a specialized stone cleaner (Stewart likes StoneTech Revitalizer Cleaner and Protector). After thoroughly wiping dry, seal the counters (Stewart uses StoneTech Bulletproof Sealer) to protect them from further scratches.
How to avoid marble counter mishaps
While it can look gorgeous in a kitchen, there may be some unexpected issues with marble countertops. For example, marble is composed of calcium carbonate, which is more porous and softer than other countertop materials, meaning it scratches, stains, and etches more easily. And while Martha Stewart's methods are great for reviving marble countertops, the best defense is prevention.
When anything acidic, such as lemon juice or vinegar, interacts with marble, it causes a chemical reaction that breaks down that calcium carbonate, leaving a risk of etching, dull spots, or even permanent discoloration. You have to wipe spills quickly or, even better, keep acidic foods and liquids off your marble entirely. Your best bet is to use a coaster, mats, or a large cutting board, such as the HexClad Extra Large Beechwood Cutting Board, when preparing anything acidic. You should also seal your countertops one to two times a year at minimum, and clean your marble countertops the right way: with a gentle ph-neutral cleaner, such as Granite Gold Daily Cleaner, which is designed for use on natural stone countertops. By taking proper care of your marble, you can enjoy it for decades to come.