Martha Stewart's Foolproof Method For Reviving An Etched Marble Countertop

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Martha Stewart doesn't skimp when it comes to her kitchen. Marble is one of the kitchen countertop materials Stewart swears by, for example. To keep her marble countertops in tip-top condition, Stewart follows a specific method for fixing up marks, which she shared on Instagram.

First, wipe down your countertops using a small amount of acetone (the same ingredient in most nail polish removers) on a cloth. You may be shocked at how much dirt is pulled up, even if you think your countertops are clean. Next, pour some water onto the countertops and rub 400-grit sandpaper on any marks. Using the sandpaper on a wet surface helps prevent more scratches. Go over your counters for about 10 minutes or so to make sure all the scratches are removed. You shouldn't need to rub too hard, but it may take some repeated wipes. Wipe the counter again, then spray it with a specialized stone cleaner (Stewart likes StoneTech Revitalizer Cleaner and Protector). After thoroughly wiping dry, seal the counters (Stewart uses StoneTech Bulletproof Sealer) to protect them from further scratches.