Clean Your Marble Countertops The Right Way With One Simple Solution

When in the midst of any home renovation project, you may have come upon deeply involved discussions that center on the best type of stone for your kitchen countertops. It's no surprise that marble countertops are among the list of home upgrades that reportedly boost the resale value of the property. They are deemed as a sign of luxury and add a sophisticated elegance to the ambiance. Marble countertops, however, come with an added cost, and not just financially. The maintenance it requires to retain the rich look may warrant a second thought before opting for marble in your kitchen as the stone slab of choice. However, if you've made the financial and labor commitment of installing marble and are seeking affordable ways for its upkeep, Jill Koch, the creator of Jill Comes Clean, a platform for all things home cleaning and organization, has some useful hacks to do things the right way.

According to Koch, the safest and most effective way to clean marble countertops without damaging the surface is with soap and water, or a marble cleaning spray. She also advises against acidic cleaners with the likes of lemon and vinegar in them, as they "can etch and stain the marble, which will ruin the look of it." This is because of marble's naturally porous structure. We then asked about what to look for if opting for store-bought cleaners, she recommended picking those that are safe for materials like stone, laminate, wood, or any sealed surfaces. Her advice is also to "look for labels that say things like biodegradable, nontoxic, or plant-based, as these are more mild cleaning solutions," making them suitable for sensitive stones like marble.