The Victorian-Style NYC Restaurant Created As A Whimsical Tribute To Oscar Wilde
In Oscar Wilde's play, "The Importance of Being Earnest," character Algernon Moncrieff declared, "When I am in trouble, eating is the only thing that consoles me." At least one academic paper has written about what this seemingly comedic line is really saying about Victorian society. But without diving too deep into it, a Victorian-themed restaurant inspired by Oscar Wilde himself seems entirely apt. The name of the establishment in question is simply Oscar Wilde; according to its website, the vision behind the bar is detailed as, "Just like Wilde himself, we believe life should be lived to its fullest, with a touch of sophisticated debauchery."
Oscar Wilde (the restaurant), located in New York City, exists in a building designed in the early 1900s, which later served as Prohibition Enforcement Headquarters. Of course, this is ironic, given alcohol is now very much on the menu and the restaurant is known to have the longest bar in the city — but it is also a nice homage to the restaurant's namesake's reputation for defying societal norms. Oscar Wilde's decor is not just surface Victorian style, either. Historical features include the player piano behind the bar (built in 1819) and a substantial marble-looking fireplace that originated in 1840s France. The restaurant also features several antique clocks, but don't rely on them for the time: They all read 1:50, the time of Wilde's death. And a life-sized statue of Wilde himself stands at the bar.
Drinking and dining at Oscar Wilde
Oscar Wilde is open weekdays starting at 2 p.m. and weekends at 11 a.m., and stays open into the early hours of morning. The food menu looks fairly standard (but delicious), consisting of items like Caesar salad, fish and chips, hanger steak, and American wagyu beef bacon cheeseburger, etc. An eye-catching item is the Cheeky Weiner sandwich — a grilled jalapeño cheddar sausage topped with a house-made chimichurri sauce and pickled red onions, served on a brioche bun. The cocktail menu seems a little more Wilde-inspired, with signature drinks named after the seven deadly sins: an old fashioned called Envy and cosmopolitan called Pride.
In addition to brunch, weekend visitors can also enjoy afternoon tea. From now until early June 2026, visitors can experience a beautifully whimsical Alice in Wonderland tea — and you may want to add it to your list of must-try teas from around the world. The restaurant is filled to the brim with colorful umbrellas, "Alice in Wonderland" characters, and animatronic flowers, providing an immersive Wonderland experience. On the menu: pastries, scones, and some savory tea sandwiches including, of course, an elevated cucumber sandwich with cucumbers, honey mustard, and dill spread. Even if you miss the Alice in Wonderland tea, keep an eye on Oscar Wilde's social media accounts, as it has done other themed teas as well, including "A Haunting Afternoon Tea." (And if you're in NYC over the winter holidays, definitely pay a visit for over-the-top Christmas decor!)