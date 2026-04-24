The Victorian-Style NYC Restaurant Created As A Whimsical Tribute To Oscar Wilde

In Oscar Wilde's play, "The Importance of Being Earnest," character Algernon Moncrieff declared, "When I am in trouble, eating is the only thing that consoles me." At least one academic paper has written about what this seemingly comedic line is really saying about Victorian society. But without diving too deep into it, a Victorian-themed restaurant inspired by Oscar Wilde himself seems entirely apt. The name of the establishment in question is simply Oscar Wilde; according to its website, the vision behind the bar is detailed as, "Just like Wilde himself, we believe life should be lived to its fullest, with a touch of sophisticated debauchery."

Oscar Wilde (the restaurant), located in New York City, exists in a building designed in the early 1900s, which later served as Prohibition Enforcement Headquarters. Of course, this is ironic, given alcohol is now very much on the menu and the restaurant is known to have the longest bar in the city — but it is also a nice homage to the restaurant's namesake's reputation for defying societal norms. Oscar Wilde's decor is not just surface Victorian style, either. Historical features include the player piano behind the bar (built in 1819) and a substantial marble-looking fireplace that originated in 1840s France. The restaurant also features several antique clocks, but don't rely on them for the time: They all read 1:50, the time of Wilde's death. And a life-sized statue of Wilde himself stands at the bar.