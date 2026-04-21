The Iconic NYC Restaurant That Broke 6 World Records For Extravagant Hot Dogs, Fries, And Sundaes
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New York City's Serendipity 3 is about as famous as any restaurant can hope to be. You won't find a ton of modern-day locals that call the place their regular, but it's been frequented by folks such as Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, and Jackie Kennedy over the years. That star power, and some clever stunts, have helped maintain the place's popularity and kept the Upper East Side original in the spotlight.
The cutesy restaurant, which has been operating on 60th Street since 1954, stays in the news by occasionally making Guinness World Record-worthy foodstuffs to capture the attention of editors, television producers, and at least a few customers worldwide. Serendipity 3 has set world records for high prices on its $214 Quintessential Grilled Cheese, its $295 Le Burger Extravagant, its $100 Luxe Milkshake, its $200 Crème Dela Crème Pommes Frites, its $69 Haute Dog, and its even more outlandish $25,000 Frrrozen Haute Chocolate.
What could possibly account for these inflated price tags? The Frrrozen Haute Chocolate included some of the world's spendiest cocoas to set that record, but it was also created in partnership with a local jeweler to include a goblet adorned with a gold-and-diamond bracelet paired with a gold-and-diamond spoon. Edible gold dust or flakes (you can buy vials of edible gold, such as the $6 Cyrank Gold Leaf Two-Pack, online) join the usual expensive suspects, such as wagyu beef, black and white truffles, caviar, and foie gras, to account for some of the other costs.
Visiting Serendipity 3 for record-breaking menu items (or just regular plates)
It's always a good idea to make a reservation if you're visiting from out of town without much room for error. Serendipity 3 takes reservations for groups of up to eight. Take care to book the original where all of those records were set, rather than the Times Square outpost that opened in 2024.
Selections from the Guinness World Records section of Serendipity 3's menu require advance ordering, so call to confirm availability should you find yourself in the market for Dom Pérignon-blanched potatoes cooked in cage-free French goose fat with all the fixins. More standard fare is, of course, also available. There is now a baker's dozen of Serendipity 3's famed Frrrozen drinks that seemed to inspire the 25K sundae, including the original hot chocolate variety, salted caramel, and coconut, all for close to $20. You can also get normal burgers, everyday sandwiches, and sweet-as-ever desserts that don't break any records, but don't do as much damage to your bank account, either.