The Iconic NYC Restaurant That Broke 6 World Records For Extravagant Hot Dogs, Fries, And Sundaes

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New York City's Serendipity 3 is about as famous as any restaurant can hope to be. You won't find a ton of modern-day locals that call the place their regular, but it's been frequented by folks such as Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, and Jackie Kennedy over the years. That star power, and some clever stunts, have helped maintain the place's popularity and kept the Upper East Side original in the spotlight.

The cutesy restaurant, which has been operating on 60th Street since 1954, stays in the news by occasionally making Guinness World Record-worthy foodstuffs to capture the attention of editors, television producers, and at least a few customers worldwide. Serendipity 3 has set world records for high prices on its $214 Quintessential Grilled Cheese, its $295 Le Burger Extravagant, its $100 Luxe Milkshake, its $200 Crème Dela Crème Pommes Frites, its $69 Haute Dog, and its even more outlandish $25,000 Frrrozen Haute Chocolate.

What could possibly account for these inflated price tags? The Frrrozen Haute Chocolate included some of the world's spendiest cocoas to set that record, but it was also created in partnership with a local jeweler to include a goblet adorned with a gold-and-diamond bracelet paired with a gold-and-diamond spoon. Edible gold dust or flakes (you can buy vials of edible gold, such as the $6 Cyrank Gold Leaf Two-Pack, online) join the usual expensive suspects, such as wagyu beef, black and white truffles, caviar, and foie gras, to account for some of the other costs.