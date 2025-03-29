The quality and presentation of chocolate along with the rarity of the cacao beans used can make the chocolate terribly cheap or super expensive. Chocolate companies have gone as far as to partner with jewelry companies. They've festooned chocolates with edible gold to create uber-expensive, limited-edition chocolates with astounding price tags, such as "Le Chocolate Box." This was a $1.5 million extravaganza from Lake Forest Confections and Simon Jewelers that had diamond, ruby, emerald, and sapphire jewelry tucked among several boxes of chocolates. Don't forget the time that restaurant Serendipity 3 teamed with Euphoria New York to create "Frrrozen Haute Chocolate," which cost a whopping $25,000 for a blend of cocoa mixed with edible gold — 23-karat gold — and a luxury chocolate truffle. If you need a moment to catch your breath after seeing those prices, you're not alone.

Luckily, other options exist for those who'd like to buy very nice chocolates but who are on a relatively smaller budget. The craftsmanship and quality of the chocolate do play roles in the price, but the costs are a little less eye-popping. Be aware that these more expensive chocolates can go in and out of stock without warning. Plus, given that cacao crops are under threat from everything from climate change to supply issues — cacao prices have tripled over the past year — chocolate prices can rise as well. That being said, here's a look at 14 of the most expensive kinds of chocolate available.