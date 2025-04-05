This NYC Grilled Cheese Sandwich Costs $214 And Requires A 48-Hour Notice To Order

As delicious as they are, grilled cheese sandwiches are usually thought of as a humble meal rather than an extravagant luxury. In its most basic form, the sandwich requires only white bread, meltable cheese, and butter (or mayo, if you want to switch up your grilled cheese spread). However, there are some dining establishments that reimagine the humble grilled cheese sandwich as a high-end delicacy whether for quality's sake or for pure spectacle.

We all know that restaurant prices, even in the fast food market, have skyrocketed in recent years, but some establishments take pricing much further than others. One such destination is New York City's Serendipity 3, a restaurant with a decidedly maximalist aesthetic and philosophy. The decadent restaurant is responsible for the "Quintessential Grilled Cheese," which, at a whopping $214, holds the Guinness World Record for the world's most expensive sandwich.

The sandwich is a careful study in opulence, featuring French bread made with Dom Perignon Champagne and edible gold flakes, white truffle butter, and Italian caciocavallo podolico cheese. The sandwich is served with a side of South African lobster tomato bisque. Curious diners willing to drop $214 are required to provide notice of their purchase 48 hours in advance.