How Frozen Hot Chocolate Became A Pop Culture Phenomenon

At last count, Serendipity 3 had served its famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate 30 million times. TikTokers excitedly drove to their nearest Dairy Queen last winter when they learned they could order DQ's version of the slushy beverage off menu — any time of the year. Instagrammers like to show off the puff of bruléed marshmallow rimming a cup of frozen goodness from New York's viral sensation, Glace. Bloggers and YouTubers have proudly showcased their three-ingredient recipes. What keeps this 70-year-old frozen delight, well, hot? A celebrity following, a featured role in two beloved romantic comedies, a mention on a millennial favorite television show, and social media-worthy special editions have certainly fanned the flames.

Serendipity 3, the Upper East Side restaurant that is one part curiosity shop, one part Mad Hatter Tea Party, and one part celebrity hot spot, claims to have invented frozen hot chocolate in 1954 when it first opened. Frozen hot chocolate at Serendipity 3 is more than a chocolate milkshake. The slushy sensation is made with 14 different cocoas and a cloud of whipped cream. The restaurant often mentions the beverage was a favorite of both Andy Warhol and Marilyn Monroe but you don't need to go back that far to find fans. Just last year, Cher and Jimmy Fallon shared one on air. The chocolate sensation also appeared in the movies "Serendipity" and "One Fine Day" and was mentioned in an episode of "Girls."