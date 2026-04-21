Adding One Pantry Ingredient Makes Store-Bought Frosting Bakery-Level Good

Achieving a frosting at home that tastes just as good as a fresh batch from a bakery is much easier than you may realize. Homemade frosting can be a lot of work, but luckily there are a ton of store-bought icing brands out there to save you some work. However, store-bought frostings can often taste a bit one-note and are straight-up sweet without any nuanced flavor. That's when this one ingredient that you might already have in your pantry can completely transform your frosting game — even if you're buying store-bought. Try adding vanilla bean paste to your frosting for a burst of flavor.

Vanilla bean paste is a syrupy flavor enhancer that contains vanilla bean extract, vanilla bean seeds, and a thickener. Vanilla bean paste is commonly used instead of vanilla extract in baking to provide that enhanced vanilla flavor to your sweets. Whether you should use the extract or paste can vary with what you're making, but if you want the vanilla to shine front and center, paste is the way to go. In frosting, it will give it that extra sweet, floral vanilla flavor a store-bought can may be missing (and the paste will also give your frosting little black flecks). Or, you can even add it to a homemade batch for a luscious icing with specks of vanilla.