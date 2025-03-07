The Best Store-Bought Frosting Hacks That Add Flavor And Color
Sometimes, you just want a slice of cake without all of the time-consuming steps to make it from scratch. In situations like this, we advocate for taking advantage of the perks of living in the modern age, like grabbing ready-to-use frosting from the grocery store.
Frosting — which, yes, is different than icing — is a simple concoction, though it can take a while to make when you factor in butter needing to come to room temperature before being whipped. With store-bought tubs, you can get flavors like chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and more without having to get out your beaters. We're all for cutting corners that get us to cutting into cake faster.
While store-bought frosting is good on its own, you can always use a bit of the time you've saved by not having to wait for butter to warm up to spruce up the canned variety with some accoutrements at home. This way, no one will have any idea that your thick, luscious frosting was made by Better Crocker and not you.
Add cream cheese to your frosting for texture and tang
The same cream cheese you spread on toasted bagels is also divine in sweets, ranging from cheesecakes to frostings, as it adds some tang, a luxe mouthfeel, and decadent richness to a plain buttercream. For the best results, use an entire 8-oz. package of cream cheese that's been allowed to soften on the countertop for a bit. Its tart bite helps to subdue the often sickly sweetness of store-bought frostings while adding extra creaminess. This type of frosting is commonly used on red velvet and carrot cakes, but we're all for experimenting with different combinations of cake and frosting.
Mix vibrant, fresh berries into your frosting
A towering cake adorned with fresh berries is a thing of beauty — and livens up any store-bought cake with freshness and just-picked flavor. You can harness this vibe by folding fresh berries of your choosing into a pre-made frosting.
To get started, you can first cook down your berries into a simple compote before swirling it in. Or, you can take whole, fresh berries, blend them into a smooth puree in a blender, and then mix it into the frosting. Working with freeze-dried berries is another option if fresh isn't available, or if you prefer the ease of using them. Regardless, the big berry flavor will take center stage.
Add a shot of espresso to your frosting
Espresso is having a moment thanks to Sabrina Carpenter's pop song that's spawned a whole shaken espresso collab on Dunkin's menu. If you're feeling the flavor or just want to add a little buzz and decadence to store-bought frosting, try mixing in a shot of freshly brewed espresso. That's all it takes for its strong flavor to shine through and lend a decidedly adult, classy vibe to a plain cake or cupcakes. For extra coffee vibes, use an espresso icing on a chocolate cake that's had espresso baked into it. Even Ina Garten uses coffee two ways in her chocolate cake, so it's worth giving it a shot.
Spike your frosting with earthy matcha
Another trending drink of the moment, matcha (similar but totally different from green tea) is everywhere right now, from coffee shop menus to home barista stations. For a springy pop of color and flavor, try adding powdered matcha right to your store-bought frosting. Since it brings a distinct flavor all its own, this addition is best added to plain vanilla frostings. You'll simply need your favorite matcha powder, which you'll add to the frosting in small amounts (say, ½ tsp. at a time). After all, you can always bump it up, but you can't remove matcha once it's incorporated.
Fold toasted coconut into your frosting
When you're craving the full-on flavors of a coconut cake but not all the leg work, a simple cheat is to add shredded coconut to store-bought frosting. You can give plain, shredded coconut a quick toast for extra flavor and color by popping a tray of coconut into an oven for just a few minutes until golden. Or, stir a cup or so of plain shreds right into the frosting. Just make sure to choose plain, unsweetened coconut shreds — anything with added sugar will bring too much to the already-sweet tub of frosting.