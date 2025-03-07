The Best Store-Bought Frosting Hacks That Add Flavor And Color

Sometimes, you just want a slice of cake without all of the time-consuming steps to make it from scratch. In situations like this, we advocate for taking advantage of the perks of living in the modern age, like grabbing ready-to-use frosting from the grocery store.

Frosting — which, yes, is different than icing — is a simple concoction, though it can take a while to make when you factor in butter needing to come to room temperature before being whipped. With store-bought tubs, you can get flavors like chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and more without having to get out your beaters. We're all for cutting corners that get us to cutting into cake faster.

While store-bought frosting is good on its own, you can always use a bit of the time you've saved by not having to wait for butter to warm up to spruce up the canned variety with some accoutrements at home. This way, no one will have any idea that your thick, luscious frosting was made by Better Crocker and not you.