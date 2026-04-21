The Fruity Cream That's Been A Mainstay In Italian Desserts Since The 1970s

When life gives you lemons, make ... lemon cream! Crema al limone has been a custardy Italian dessert favorite for nearly five decades. Popularized in southern Italy (perhaps most famously in Sorrento and Sicily), where lemon trees are ubiquitous and citrus cultivation has been a major agricultural and economic pillar since the Roman Empire, crema al limone combines fresh lemon juice, pastry cream, butter, and sugar into a smooth, delicious concoction. It's often infused with the fruit's zest for an even tangier, citrusier flavor.

The Sicilian version of crema al limone adds mascarpone cheese for a thicker, velvety texture, making it a great topping or filling for cakes (like lemon cream cake), tarts, and other baked goods. The slightly lighter Sorrentine variety incorporates whipped cream and limoncello, the tasty, four-ingredient lemony liqueur; it's a fixture in the region's famous dome-shaped sponge cake desserts, known as delizia al limone (lemon delight), created by Amalfi Coast pastry chef Carmine Marzuillo in 1978. Lemon delight was further popularized by Sal De Riso, a pastry chef who followed in Marzuillo's footsteps. There's also a lemon cream cake variation from the Amalfi Coast known as torta di limone or torta al limone, with multiple variations.

While lemon delight likely helped mainstream crema al limone, the precedent of lemon cream in Italian sweets was also exemplified in Tuscany with the torta della nonna, or custard pie. This classic Italian dessert combines lemon cream with vanilla custard in a crumbly pastry shell. Crema al limone has also spread beyond Italy's borders; lemon cream cake found fans in the United States at places like Olive Garden and the Cheesecake Factory.