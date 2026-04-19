Spot These 3 Heavy Kitchen Tools At An Estate Sale And You Could Cash In
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They say one person's trash is another person's treasure, and estate sales are great spots to find those hidden pieces you've been looking for — often at a steep discount compared to what you'd pay for the same item new. But when buying pre-loved items like kitchen appliances and cookware, you should know what's worth the money and what's not.
Of course, if it works within your budget and fits the job you need it for, then it could be worth the purchase (meaning if you see a used toaster in your budget and want it for occasional use, there's no harm in grabbing it). But if you're specifically hunting for items that are generally too expensive to buy new or name brands that you've always wanted to own but couldn't swing it, then you have to know what to look for. Chowhound spoke with Willow Wright, owner at Urban Redeux in Alexandria, Virginia, to find out exactly what's worth buying at an estate sale when you want to cash in on pricey kitchen tools.
KitchenAid mixers
If you've ever stepped into a Williams Sonoma, then you've likely seen the massive price tag on a KitchenAid stand mixer. These are the pinnacle of baking appliances and are ideal for those who want to prepare anything from the perfect meringue to a fluffy tiramisu. "Higher-end pieces like KitchenAid mixers ... are great to pick up at estate sales," Willow Wright says. These coveted appliances tend to hold their value, with one Reddit user mentioning that their KitchenAid has been going strong for 35 years.
While a KitchenAid stand mixer is definitely worth it, purchasing one brand new will cost you anywhere from $400 to $800. If you find one at an estate sale for anything less, then it's considered a good deal — that is, assuming it's in good shape. "In situations like these, it's always buyer beware," Wright says. A visual inspection is the first step to knowing whether the mixer is worth the money. "I'd avoid pieces that look to have not been taken care of properly," she adds.
Check the model, too, and compare its price to a new version to understand exactly how much money you're saving. You can also speak with the person selling it to potentially get a better understanding of how often it was used and what condition it's in.
High-end cookware, such as All-Clad
Pots and pans range in price; you can grab a new 19-piece Carote set for $50 online, or a higher-end set like All-Clad copper for more than $2,000 at retailers like Williams Sonoma. The latter is the type of brand you'll want to scope out at estate sales — Willow Wright notes that if you spot good-quality "cookware like All-Clad or copper," then it could be worth picking up. All-Clad stainless cookware can last for years, and if you find a good nonstick brand, she suggests inspecting the coating to make sure it's free of scratches or chips before purchasing.
Brands like All-Clad certainly have name recognition, but how much a name matters depends on what you plan to do with the cookware down the road. "For resale, the brand is definitely a consideration," Wright says, adding, "For personal use, it may not be as important as long as it fits your needs, budget, etc." Other high-end brands to be on the lookout for include Le Creuset (specifically those pricey Dutch ovens) and Zwilling knife sets, both of which hold up well over time, as long as they're well cared for.
High-quality small appliances
It's not just the KitchenAid that is worth buying at an estate sale. Pretty much any high-quality appliance that's in good shape could be a great buy. Espresso machines are expensive and can easily run into the hundreds or even thousands, so if you see one like Breville or Miele, know that the owner probably spent some serious cash on it. It's likely still worth something. Other small appliances, like certain air fryers, juicers, and blenders, can also be worth a lot of money — even pre-owned. But as with any used kitchen tools, do a once-over to verify that they're worth the purchase.
"If possible, plug them in to make sure they work," Willow Wright advises. "If parts are missing, a quick scan on eBay can tell you if parts might be easily obtained." This can help determine whether it's worth your investment. As with the KitchenAid Mixer, always do a visual inspection to ensure the appliance looks well-maintained. It also doesn't hurt to ask how old it is. While you can never be absolutely certain about what you're purchasing until you get home and test it yourself, there are helpful ways to tell if scoring something cheap at an estate sale will help you cash in later on.