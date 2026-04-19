Spot These 3 Heavy Kitchen Tools At An Estate Sale And You Could Cash In

If you've ever stepped into a Williams Sonoma, then you've likely seen the massive price tag on a KitchenAid stand mixer. These are the pinnacle of baking appliances and are ideal for those who want to prepare anything from the perfect meringue to a fluffy tiramisu. "Higher-end pieces like KitchenAid mixers ... are great to pick up at estate sales," Willow Wright says. These coveted appliances tend to hold their value, with one Reddit user mentioning that their KitchenAid has been going strong for 35 years.

While a KitchenAid stand mixer is definitely worth it, purchasing one brand new will cost you anywhere from $400 to $800. If you find one at an estate sale for anything less, then it's considered a good deal — that is, assuming it's in good shape. "In situations like these, it's always buyer beware," Wright says. A visual inspection is the first step to knowing whether the mixer is worth the money. "I'd avoid pieces that look to have not been taken care of properly," she adds.

Check the model, too, and compare its price to a new version to understand exactly how much money you're saving. You can also speak with the person selling it to potentially get a better understanding of how often it was used and what condition it's in.