Costco (And Lactose-Intolerant Shoppers) Are Rejoicing At This New Kirkland Gem
Costco is famed all over the world as the big box superstore that seems to have it all. Costco's beloved bakery items, protein-packed Kirkland cheese, and even copycats of more expensive cookware like Hexclad have all helped to build a very devoted following. But, until recently, one group of dairy shoppers was left out of the conversation: lactose-free milk shoppers looking for more 2% options with less sugar and more protein and vitamins.
Now, that somewhat specific group of folks finally has that option, as Costco has added the offering to its shelves in select locations. Fox Business confirms that an ultra-filtered, high-protein, low-calorie 2% fat milk is available at some Austin, Texas-area stores, with plans to expand to other regions in the future. The new milk is more filtered than existing varieties, delivering a nutritional profile some may see as an improvement. So far, it's been spotted in half-gallon three-packs for $10.59.
Social media reaction and nutrition breakdown of Costco's new 2% lactose-free milk
The new edition of Kirkland Signature organic lactose free 2% milk contains 13 grams of protein. In comparison, a similar Costco offering only has a scant eight. The ultra-filtered version also contains about half as much sugar and is pumped with more vitamins A and D. Some or all of these nuances will surely appeal to those counting macros, while the taste will be the selling point for many others.
Those who were actually able to nab a taste of Costco's new formula described it as less sweet than regular lactose-free milk, while others say it "tastes identical to real milk." Since it's currently limited to the western United States, many shoppers are waiting eagerly for its wider arrival. Several commenters expressed hope that the 2% milk would reach their local stores soon. "Please god let this be at my store, " one Redditor wrote, a sentiment that would likely quicken the pulse of any grocery store executive.