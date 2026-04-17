Costco (And Lactose-Intolerant Shoppers) Are Rejoicing At This New Kirkland Gem

Costco is famed all over the world as the big box superstore that seems to have it all. Costco's beloved bakery items, protein-packed Kirkland cheese, and even copycats of more expensive cookware like Hexclad have all helped to build a very devoted following. But, until recently, one group of dairy shoppers was left out of the conversation: lactose-free milk shoppers looking for more 2% options with less sugar and more protein and vitamins.

Now, that somewhat specific group of folks finally has that option, as Costco has added the offering to its shelves in select locations. Fox Business confirms that an ultra-filtered, high-protein, low-calorie 2% fat milk is available at some Austin, Texas-area stores, with plans to expand to other regions in the future. The new milk is more filtered than existing varieties, delivering a nutritional profile some may see as an improvement. So far, it's been spotted in half-gallon three-packs for $10.59.