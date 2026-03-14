The Hexclad Copycat You Can Get At Costco For Much Cheaper Than The Real Thing

There are generally two kinds of home cooks. On the one hand, you have people who probably can't tell you what brand of pots and pans they've been using night after night, or maybe even where they came from. On the other hand, you have real devotees to specific manufacturers for one reason or another. Hexclad followers, for example, swear that plenty of the company's items are worth the brand's high prices due to what they see as superior performance. That performance is also what seems to have won Hexclad the endorsement of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — and you can get something pretty similar for quite a bit less at Costco.

Hexclad sells a three-piece skillet set on its website for $399. Costco sells a very similar set of Henckels skillets, with the exception that they do not come with lids, for $99.99. Now, Hexclad does have plenty of trademarks and patented technology that its website insists "delivers the performance of stainless steel, durability of cast iron and convenience of nonstick all in one versatile cooking surface." Hexclad boasts a hexagonal pattern inside each pan that's intended to maximize searing. The Henkels set also has an interior design that aims to improve browning. At a glance, you might even mistake one for the other, and some users say that they function similarly, too.