Trader Joe's Mini Tote Bags Are Back After Months Of Being Sold Out
Trader Joe's is a grocery store chain that never seems to run out of hype. Items fly off the shelves and the crowds can seem endless, and increasingly, TikTok is the culprit. Savvy shoppers have even developed tips and tricks for shopping during crowded hours and snagging in-demand items, but there is only so much that TJ's fans can do to circumvent items selling out.
Trader Joe's mini tote bags are one of the most coveted items. The supermarket fashion accessory quickly sold out earlier this year, and videos popped up on TikTok showing hordes of shoppers waiting for their arrival in-store. Demand grew so much that they were being resold for hundreds of dollars. Now, after months of being sold out, Trader Joe's has brought them back: The ultra-popular canvas bags hit store shelves on September 18.
Customers who didn't snag a mini tote bag during its initial run in March can breathe a sigh of relief now that they're back in stock. However, given that they only cost $2.99, they probably shouldn't hesitate if they want to get their hands on a bag. Otherwise, chances are, these totes will totes sell out again (and be resold and upsold online again for who knows how much more).
Trader Joe's mini totes are back in demand
Although the minis are just smaller versions of Trader Joe's classic canvas totes, a search through TikTok will pull up video after video of stylish content creators accessorizing the bags to match or fashionably contrast their outfits. It helps that they're available in multiple colors like red, yellow, navy, and forest green. Despite the bags' popularity, Trader Joe's is still only selling them as a limited-run product.
Social media is already filled with reports of people camping out early, with Redditors mentioning shoppers at locations across the country forming lines as early as 6 a.m. to get their hands on the mini totes. It's not a free-for-all, though: According to another Reddit post, stores seem to be setting limits on the number of bags customers are allowed to purchase — something to keep in mind if you were planning to buy in bulk.
There has been no announcement about how many totes will be available nationwide or how long the restock will go on. Still, given the initial reaction from TJ's fans, customers who have been waiting to get their hands on one may want to head to their local Trader Joe's sooner rather than later in case they sell out again, or bend the rules and try to get one delivered.