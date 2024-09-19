Trader Joe's Mini Tote Bags Are Back After Months Of Being Sold Out

Trader Joe's is a grocery store chain that never seems to run out of hype. Items fly off the shelves and the crowds can seem endless, and increasingly, TikTok is the culprit. Savvy shoppers have even developed tips and tricks for shopping during crowded hours and snagging in-demand items, but there is only so much that TJ's fans can do to circumvent items selling out.

Advertisement

Trader Joe's mini tote bags are one of the most coveted items. The supermarket fashion accessory quickly sold out earlier this year, and videos popped up on TikTok showing hordes of shoppers waiting for their arrival in-store. Demand grew so much that they were being resold for hundreds of dollars. Now, after months of being sold out, Trader Joe's has brought them back: The ultra-popular canvas bags hit store shelves on September 18.

Customers who didn't snag a mini tote bag during its initial run in March can breathe a sigh of relief now that they're back in stock. However, given that they only cost $2.99, they probably shouldn't hesitate if they want to get their hands on a bag. Otherwise, chances are, these totes will totes sell out again (and be resold and upsold online again for who knows how much more).

Advertisement