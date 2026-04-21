Bobby Flay's 4 Favorite Whiskey Brands (And Which Is Most Worth The Price Tag, According To Shoppers)

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay may have made his name with Southwestern cuisine, but his spirit of choice comes from another part of the U.S. He's a big Kentucky bourbon fan with Pappy Van Winkle, Woodford Reserve, Knob Creek, and Buffalo Trace topping the list, according to a 2011 interview with Bourbon Blog. Flay spends a lot of time in Kentucky; he owns several racehorses, has gone on the Kentucky Bourbon trail — that must-experience list of premier distilleries with whiskey tastings — and even has a bourbon room in his vacation home in Saratoga Springs, New York.

With Flay's obvious love of bourbon, it's worth digging into his favorite distilleries. But which of these brands offers the best value for the money? Like much about the whiskey scene, there's a lot of debate around the intersection between cost and quality concerning these four Kentucky bourbons beloved by Flay. While Woodford Reserve and Buffalo Trace have their fans, of the four, Knob Creek offers the best value for the price for many bourbon consumers, especially for the older expressions. Still, if you're able to get Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 15-year-old at MSRP (which is very hard to do), it's a bourbon that's hard to beat.