Why Some Bourbon Fans Pass On Drinking Woodford Reserve

Among the list of must-know whiskey brands, Woodford Reserve's many varieties of whiskey and bourbon will be found. Aside from being approachable as an easy sipper, Woodford Reserve has many accolades, including being a genre innovator and the prestigious status as the official bourbon of the Kentucky Derby since 1999. Despite this, it's not uncommon for some to take a polite pass on Woodford Reserve, choosing another bourbon instead. While little negative can be said about its quality, it can be seen as having a lackluster profile. Especially at the average cost of $30 to $40 a bottle, you could do better.

Objectively, Woodford Reserve has a deep connection with whiskey and the spirit's history. The distillery itself has been operational since 1812, and it has been operated as a brand since 1996, when the Brown-Forman Corporation introduced it to the world. While Woodford Reserve has certainly received numerous awards for its products over the years, bourbon as a whole has also developed significantly. Unfortunately, although it has maintained a respected status, it hasn't kept up with its competitors and genre newcomers. When compared to competing bourbons, Woodford Reserve can be seen as watered down and bland with a syrupy texture. While this is what makes it an easy drink and perfect as an introductory spirit, its lack of personality is why it might be a bourbon best left on the shelf.