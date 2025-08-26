Why Some Bourbon Fans Pass On Drinking Woodford Reserve
Among the list of must-know whiskey brands, Woodford Reserve's many varieties of whiskey and bourbon will be found. Aside from being approachable as an easy sipper, Woodford Reserve has many accolades, including being a genre innovator and the prestigious status as the official bourbon of the Kentucky Derby since 1999. Despite this, it's not uncommon for some to take a polite pass on Woodford Reserve, choosing another bourbon instead. While little negative can be said about its quality, it can be seen as having a lackluster profile. Especially at the average cost of $30 to $40 a bottle, you could do better.
Objectively, Woodford Reserve has a deep connection with whiskey and the spirit's history. The distillery itself has been operational since 1812, and it has been operated as a brand since 1996, when the Brown-Forman Corporation introduced it to the world. While Woodford Reserve has certainly received numerous awards for its products over the years, bourbon as a whole has also developed significantly. Unfortunately, although it has maintained a respected status, it hasn't kept up with its competitors and genre newcomers. When compared to competing bourbons, Woodford Reserve can be seen as watered down and bland with a syrupy texture. While this is what makes it an easy drink and perfect as an introductory spirit, its lack of personality is why it might be a bourbon best left on the shelf.
Despite its legacy, Woodford Reserve has questionable business practices
Another reason bourbon fans might pass on Woodford Reserve may not be related to its quality, but its business practices. In 2022, Woodford Reserve undermined a unionization effort by offering pay raises, a better vacation policy, and even tossing in free bottles of whiskey just before votes were taken to create a company union. The attempt was successful as it resulted in a 45 to 14 vote against unionization. However, a federal judge recognized the timing of events and ruled that the offerings constituted unfair labor practices that violated the National Labor Relations Act in 2024, despite Woodford Reserve insisting that it was for employee retention, not to disrupt the union vote. Currently, the whiskey giant remains non-unionized.
Ultimately, there's nothing wrong with Woodford Reserve bourbon. It's not a low-end spirit by any means; there's plenty of reason to enjoy it, and it's typically found at a reasonable cost. You can even boost its flavor by way of cocktails like an Old Fashioned. If anyone finds themselves wishing to venture out, Bulleit Bourbon offers similar yet bolder sweet and woody notes, and is within the same price range. At just a little higher cost of $39, Angel's Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon is another excellent alternative. The Pappy Van Winkle sibling offers notes of raisins, maple syrup, and vanilla on the nose, and a matching palate with additional tastes of ripe fruit and bitter chocolate.