What Happened To Costco's In-Store Coffee Grinders?

Being able to choose and grind your coffee beans in-store is a huge boon for any shopper who wants a fresh brew without having to keep one more appliance on the countertop. Supertasters using in-store grinders might worry about some other shopper's fake vanilla flavor adulterating their own Colombian supremo as they twirl through industrial-strength machines one after the other, but everyday Joes who use them will still enjoy their cup of joe just fine. Costco offered in-store coffee grinders as a little perk for what seemed like forever. But one day, there was a perk quirk — some members noticed that the grinders were gone. And suddenly, one more little feature that we took for granted joined the list of discontinued membership benefits we wish Costco would bring back.

Around the end of 2024, Costco began telling customers via in-store signage that the gratis grinding would soon go kaput. They were hard to maintain, for one, and part of the reason was also reportedly user contamination — the kind that was much more serious than one person's roast picking up a whiff of another's. (One customer reportedly put dog food through one of the grinders, for starters.) Some folks might have even been using the grinders for nuts, posing critical allergen concerns. And social media, as it is wont to do, percolated with anecdotes from stores across the country, speculation, and — you're never going to believe this — a little outrage.