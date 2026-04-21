What Happened To Costco's In-Store Coffee Grinders?
Being able to choose and grind your coffee beans in-store is a huge boon for any shopper who wants a fresh brew without having to keep one more appliance on the countertop. Supertasters using in-store grinders might worry about some other shopper's fake vanilla flavor adulterating their own Colombian supremo as they twirl through industrial-strength machines one after the other, but everyday Joes who use them will still enjoy their cup of joe just fine. Costco offered in-store coffee grinders as a little perk for what seemed like forever. But one day, there was a perk quirk — some members noticed that the grinders were gone. And suddenly, one more little feature that we took for granted joined the list of discontinued membership benefits we wish Costco would bring back.
Around the end of 2024, Costco began telling customers via in-store signage that the gratis grinding would soon go kaput. They were hard to maintain, for one, and part of the reason was also reportedly user contamination — the kind that was much more serious than one person's roast picking up a whiff of another's. (One customer reportedly put dog food through one of the grinders, for starters.) Some folks might have even been using the grinders for nuts, posing critical allergen concerns. And social media, as it is wont to do, percolated with anecdotes from stores across the country, speculation, and — you're never going to believe this — a little outrage.
Shopper response to Costco's discontinued grinders, and making better coffee at home
If you reach back into the annals of platforms like Reddit, some users dared to question whether anyone even used Costco's in-store grinders long before they were unceremoniously snatched away. Did the big box retailer fates see these queries and rain down vengeful consequences? Unclear! But come removal time, others mourned the loss. "This is why we can't have nice things," as one Redditor put it, summed up the sentiment once netizens learned why the grinders might have had to disappear. One poster even asked how anyone could possibly grind their beans absent Costco's on-site machines.
There are actually some great coffee grinders on the market to fit many budgets. Yes, any one of them will take up some of that precious counter or cabinet space, but some are petite to the point of being hand-held. And, once you learn how to grind coffee beans perfectly every time, preparing your beans per pot, you might wonder why you ever pulverized them all at once. Plus, unlike with a public grinder, there's near zero chance that your batch will end up tasting like another roast's aroma already ran through the thing.