The Sandwich Chain With Cookies Better Than Your Local Bakery, According To Reviews

When you're in the mood for a tasty cookie, a fast food joint is likely not the first place you'd think to go. While there are many fast food desserts out there that we ranked subpar, others were surprisingly delicious. It's rare for a cookie from a takeout chain to rival one from a bakery, but there's one that consistently earns high praise from customers. You may go to Subway for endless sandwich options, but their cookies are a menu item not to be overlooked.

If you've never had a Subway cookie, customers claim it's even better than you would expect. In fact, many people make the trip to Subway solely for the cookies. Reviews say these cookies are soft and chewy, with a flavor that's unlike any other. Not only are they delicious, but they're also cheap — one cookie will cost you around $1.10. Subway has five flavor options to choose from, but macadamia nut and raspberry cheesecake are fan favorites. As one Reddit user said, "Give me a lifetime supply of Subway cookies, and I can survive an apocalypse."