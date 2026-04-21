The Sandwich Chain With Cookies Better Than Your Local Bakery, According To Reviews
When you're in the mood for a tasty cookie, a fast food joint is likely not the first place you'd think to go. While there are many fast food desserts out there that we ranked subpar, others were surprisingly delicious. It's rare for a cookie from a takeout chain to rival one from a bakery, but there's one that consistently earns high praise from customers. You may go to Subway for endless sandwich options, but their cookies are a menu item not to be overlooked.
If you've never had a Subway cookie, customers claim it's even better than you would expect. In fact, many people make the trip to Subway solely for the cookies. Reviews say these cookies are soft and chewy, with a flavor that's unlike any other. Not only are they delicious, but they're also cheap — one cookie will cost you around $1.10. Subway has five flavor options to choose from, but macadamia nut and raspberry cheesecake are fan favorites. As one Reddit user said, "Give me a lifetime supply of Subway cookies, and I can survive an apocalypse."
What makes Subway's cookies so good?
While Subway's cookies may taste homemade, they're actually prepackaged and frozen. Still, the chain uses a few clever techniques to get that fresh-baked result. The key is slightly underbaking them. Although the official instructions call for 12 minutes in the oven, employees have shared that they're typically baked at 325 degrees for about 10.5 minutes to achieve that perfect gooey texture.
This approach clearly works. As one Reddit user put it, "It seriously might be the best chocolate chip cookie I have ever had." For fans, Subway even offers a footlong version of its chocolate chip cookie—perfect for turning into a giant ice cream sandwich.
As for the flavor, much of the credit goes to supplier Otis Spunkmeyer, a brand known for high-quality ingredients and tasty products. Beyond the baking method and sourcing, there's no big secret behind Subway's cookies — they're just reliably delicious. Safe to say, we'll be adding one to our next order.