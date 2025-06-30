This Footlong Cookie Sandwich Hack Will Make Your Inner Child Scream

Subway started trending in a good way thanks to a viral cookie hack that puts its footlong submarine sandwich to shame. Fans of the sandwich chain are certainly no strangers to hacks that make Subway's food even better, like getting the veggies toasted or adding melted cheese on top. But this hack leaves traditional sandwiches behind and digs deep into something everyone loves: dessert. The sandwich chain first introduced cookies to its menu in the 1980s in an effort to boost sales, but when the footlong chocolate chip cookie was added in 2023, fans didn't take long to find a way to improve upon it by taking two of these supersized cookies and sandwiching a layer of creamy ice cream between them.

The footlong cookie at Subway is shaped perfectly for this hack, with the middle sunken and the edges raised enough to create a boat shape that is ideal for containing the scoops of ice cream. And the thickness of the cookie gives it a better chance of holding together while you assemble and eat your "sandwich." Of course, the cookie still runs the risk of crumbling, so you'll want to be prepared with a fork or spoon, and, at 1,300 calories per cookie, not even counting the ice cream, this treat would be a great one to share with friends.