This Footlong Cookie Sandwich Hack Will Make Your Inner Child Scream
Subway started trending in a good way thanks to a viral cookie hack that puts its footlong submarine sandwich to shame. Fans of the sandwich chain are certainly no strangers to hacks that make Subway's food even better, like getting the veggies toasted or adding melted cheese on top. But this hack leaves traditional sandwiches behind and digs deep into something everyone loves: dessert. The sandwich chain first introduced cookies to its menu in the 1980s in an effort to boost sales, but when the footlong chocolate chip cookie was added in 2023, fans didn't take long to find a way to improve upon it by taking two of these supersized cookies and sandwiching a layer of creamy ice cream between them.
The footlong cookie at Subway is shaped perfectly for this hack, with the middle sunken and the edges raised enough to create a boat shape that is ideal for containing the scoops of ice cream. And the thickness of the cookie gives it a better chance of holding together while you assemble and eat your "sandwich." Of course, the cookie still runs the risk of crumbling, so you'll want to be prepared with a fork or spoon, and, at 1,300 calories per cookie, not even counting the ice cream, this treat would be a great one to share with friends.
The door is wide open for creativity to run wild
While the internet is abuzz over pairing Subway's footlong chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream, you don't have to limit your creativity on this snack. You can create this on your own with any ice cream of your choosing, even recreating the joy of dipping fresh baked cookies in a cup of hot coffee by making your own three-ingredient homemade coffee ice cream. But if you are a fan of vanilla ice cream, you can keep that option in rotation and simply bake a couple of footlong cookies of your own, such as a delicious bakery-style peanut butter cookie that will sing with vanilla.
There are plenty of ways to take this not-so-basic-anymore dessert treat and put an exciting spin on it, such as lining the cookies with a layer of chocolate sauce, marshmallow fluff, or creamy caramel sauce before scooping on the ice cream. Sliced bananas or chopped cherries will add a lovely fruity component, while chopped nuts, such as roasted peanuts, pecans, macadamia nuts, or pistachios, will give your cookie sandwich an extra layer of flavor and crunch. It's the perfect opportunity to indulge the cravings of your inner childhood and have fun with dessert.