It Turns Out The Iconic Honey Cinnamon Butter At Texas Roadhouse Isn't Exactly Butter
Texas Roadhouse is known for serving southern-style favorites like a range of affordable steaks, fried catfish, and of course, its iconic rolls. But a big part of what makes those Texas Roadhouse rolls so delicious is the whipped honey cinnamon butter spread that's served alongside them. And while it's called honey butter, it actually contains a bunch of other ingredients — only one of which is true butter.
The ingredient information from Texas Roadhouse's interactive menu (via Nutritionix.com) has butter listed as the third ingredient, not the first. Surprisingly, the first ingredient is artificial butter flavor. While there is no further explanation as to what this is, other outlets have suggested it's made from chemical processes that result in a butter-like taste, and not actual dairy. Other listed ingredients on the interactive menu include palm oil and soybean oil. Honey and cinnamon are listed as the last two ingredients.
Copycat cinnamon butter recipes do contain real butter
If you're concerned about what you're consuming and don't want to ingest artificial butter flavor, margarine, or any of the other added ingredients, then consider making your own Texas Roadhouse honey cinnamon butter at home. There are plenty of copycat recipes around the internet, and pretty much all of them use butter as the main ingredient. Most of the recreated honey butter recipes contain similar ingredients — usually butter as the base, plus a to-taste ratio of honey, cinnamon, and a little powdered sugar. A few recipes add an additional ingredient or two, such as vanilla extract, but with a little taste-testing, you can make a delicious copycat with ease. If you don't want to eat the honey butter knowing that it isn't made entirely with true butter, you can also swap the butter for Texas Roadhouse's savory peppercorn sauce.