It Turns Out The Iconic Honey Cinnamon Butter At Texas Roadhouse Isn't Exactly Butter

Texas Roadhouse is known for serving southern-style favorites like a range of affordable steaks, fried catfish, and of course, its iconic rolls. But a big part of what makes those Texas Roadhouse rolls so delicious is the whipped honey cinnamon butter spread that's served alongside them. And while it's called honey butter, it actually contains a bunch of other ingredients — only one of which is true butter.

The ingredient information from Texas Roadhouse's interactive menu (via Nutritionix.com) has butter listed as the third ingredient, not the first. Surprisingly, the first ingredient is artificial butter flavor. While there is no further explanation as to what this is, other outlets have suggested it's made from chemical processes that result in a butter-like taste, and not actual dairy. Other listed ingredients on the interactive menu include palm oil and soybean oil. Honey and cinnamon are listed as the last two ingredients.