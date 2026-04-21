The US State That Serves The Cheapest Pint Of Guinness
It doesn't have to be St. Patrick's Day to enjoy a pint of Guinness at your local bar. In fact, it's the most popular beer in the United States. It's one of those beers that seems to always be on tap, but what you'll pay for it depends on where you are in the country. Guinness, like pretty much everything, has gone up in price in recent years. Even American-made beers are getting more expensive. According to FinanceBuzz, the average cost for a Guinness pint in 2026 is $7.89 — up from $7.49 in 2025.
The most expensive pint is in California, where the average Guinness costs $9.75. You'll have to go to West Virginia to grab the cheapest pint, which costs an average of $6.15. The lower cost of a Guinness tracks with West Virginia's standard of living; according to an analysis by SmartAsset, West Virginia is the No. 1 most affordable state for a single person to live, so it makes sense that Guinness is also the cheapest there.
West Virginia's cost of living is the reason for lower Guinness prices
You might find that shopping in West Virginia — whether for groceries or for a home — feels more affordable than other states. The lower price of a Guinness pint directly reflects West Virginia's lower cost of living. However, that lower cost of living is in response to West Virginia being one of the lowest-income states in the country. As of 2024 it 49th in personal income according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, so those lower prices are relative. It's cheaper to buy a Guinness in West Virginia because, in short, people make less money on average than almost any other state, and the cost of goods reflects that.
With the rising cost of living all U.S. states, not just West Virginia, the beer industry has seen a sales decline in recent years. Diageo, the London-based company that owns Guinness, saw a sharp stock drop in early 2026 as a result. Sir Dave Lewis, Diageo's CEO, said in a statement that disposable income facing "pressure" due to rising costs has played a role in the decline of alcohol purchasing and general drinking habits. But if you want to stretch those dollars and buy the cheapest Guinness pint, West Virginia is waiting for you.