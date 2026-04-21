The US State That Serves The Cheapest Pint Of Guinness

It doesn't have to be St. Patrick's Day to enjoy a pint of Guinness at your local bar. In fact, it's the most popular beer in the United States. It's one of those beers that seems to always be on tap, but what you'll pay for it depends on where you are in the country. Guinness, like pretty much everything, has gone up in price in recent years. Even American-made beers are getting more expensive. According to FinanceBuzz, the average cost for a Guinness pint in 2026 is $7.89 — up from $7.49 in 2025.

The most expensive pint is in California, where the average Guinness costs $9.75. You'll have to go to West Virginia to grab the cheapest pint, which costs an average of $6.15. The lower cost of a Guinness tracks with West Virginia's standard of living; according to an analysis by SmartAsset, West Virginia is the No. 1 most affordable state for a single person to live, so it makes sense that Guinness is also the cheapest there.