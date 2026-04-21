Does Chick-Fil-A Actually Brew Its Own Tea?

Is there any fast-food chain more Southern than Chick-fil-A? The Georgia based chicken-centric chain has made its Southernness a key aspect of its business. Chick-fil-A, true to its roots, is known for its crisp, fresh tasting brews. But is that tea brewed in-house? Or is it a pre-packaged beverage, akin to a soda? Well, iced tea fans, you have no need to fret over the freshness of your tea, at least not at Chick-fil-A.

According to posts to Reddit by employees of the chain, as well as accounts from crew members on TikTok, it appears Chick-fil-A's tea is, in fact, made in-house and freshly brewed each and every day. The chain reportedly uses industrial sized machines that are calibrated to brew tea in large containers. Under the spout of each container, large bags of Tetley tea are placed in a basket that hot filtered water pours over, resulting in large batches of fresh tea. According to employees, for sweet varieties, a pre-measured pitcher is used to scoop in sugar and stirred while the tea is still hot so the sugar dissolves. The results seem to speak for themselves, as it's often considered one of the better fast-food sweet tea offerings. It certainly has a better reputation than McDonald's sweet tea, which verges on sickening levels of sweetness.