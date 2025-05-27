The Best Fast Food Chain Lemonade Has The Perfect Balance Of Sweet And Sour

The simplicity of lemonade has been noted and enjoyed for centuries, with its origins dating back to the 10th century in Egypt. Both now and then, pretty much everyone agrees that stopping for a sip or two of lemonade is always a good idea, doubly so if you can grab it from your favorite fast food spot. Even if you're more of the store-bought lemonade type, sometimes adding a cup of lemonade to the order is just what you need when out and about, which is why we sipped through glasses of 8 fast food chain lemonades to rank them from worst to best. The winner was McDonald's lemonade, which was the hardest to put down.

When considering these lemonades from some of the country's heavyweight fast food chains (and a feature from Starbucks, the king of on-the-go beverages), the main points that affected the rankings were what we all cherish in our lemonades: zesty lemony taste, sweetness, tartness, and that feeling of "ahhhhh" after your first sip — aka, an undeniably refreshing flavor. McDonald's hit all the right spots, being fruity enough, even with lemon pulp in the mix. Despite the initial assumption that this fast-food chain with a reputation for producing food more on the artificial side might not serve a natural flavored lemonade, the taste more resembled a farmers market-style lemonade — which is the second highest honor after being homemade.